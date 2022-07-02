Authorities brace for crowded summer at Lake Lanier

What to remember on the water this summer

While the DNR wants boaters and swimmers to enjoy this weekend’s festivities and have fun with their families and friends all summer long, they also strongly urge visitors to keep a few important tips in mind.

“We want them to remember a few things,” Roberson said. “Wear a life jacket, have a designated driver, drink responsibly and make sure that they know the rules for safe boating.”

Many drownings take place in the waters of Lake Lanier each year, especially during the warmer months. Of those drownings, Roberson said, one thing often stands out.

“The commonality is that none of these people were wearing life jackets,” he said. “That’s pretty much the only common denominator to these drownings.”

Under Georgia law, it is required for children under 13 to wear a life jacket when they are on a moving water vessel, including boats, personal watercraft, canoes and kayaks. Vessels are also required to have enough life jackets on board for each passenger, including people over 13.

“We enforce that law very strictly,” Roberson said. “We want to make sure that parents understand the responsibility they have to keep their children safe. And if they’re not willing to do it, we’re willing to help them learn that lesson.”

Alcohol and drug consumption also can play a role in the severity of boating incidents, including drownings. The U.S. Coast Guard reports that the use of alcohol is involved in about a third of all recreational boating fatalities. It is illegal in every state to operate a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

So far this year, there have been 142 boating under the influence incidents and 31 drownings in Georgia — 47 BUIs and two drownings were at Lake Lanier, according to the DNR.

What to do if someone starts drowning

The warning signs of drowning can be silent, and the unthinkable could happen in a matter of seconds.

“You could be in very shallow water, standing waist-deep, take two steps and the lake be 40 feet deep,” Roberson said. “If you’re a marginal swimmer or get caught in a wave, get cramps, whatever, it makes it very difficult to overcome that.”

There are no lifeguards on duty at Lake Lanier’s 20 designated swim areas, meaning that it is vital to follow water-safety guidance as closely as possible.

On top of wearing a life jacket while in the water, the American Red Cross says that parents should keep close watch over their children at all times, and it is important to ensure that each member of one’s family has basic swimming skills. However, basic water safety tips apply to everyone, not just children — everyone should look out for everyone while in the water, experts say.

The signs that someone is drowning include: They are not making forward progress in the water, are vertical in the water but unable to move or tread water, and are motionless and face down in the water, according to the Red Cross.

“There’s universal steps for drowning would be: reach, throw, row and go,” Roberson said. “So you’re gonna ‘reach’ for them with something, ‘throw’ something to them, ‘row’ would go get help or go to them with a boat, and then the ‘go’ is go get help.”

Roberson says it is not advised to attempt to swim in the water to retrieve someone who is drowning.

“A lot of times drowning victims are panicking,” he said. “If you’re not a trained lifeguard and know what to do, they end up drowning the rescuers.”

Drowning is a preventable tragedy, and ahead of the hectic weekend, Roberson and other DNR Law Enforcement personnel want people to remember that safety and prevention are key.

“There’ll be a lot of partying, a lot of drinking, a lot of dangerous behavior going on, and that’s what we’re here to try to curb,” he said. “We want people to come to the lake. We want them to have a good time.”