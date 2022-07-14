Summer Surf Party, outdoor Christmas movies and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Celebrate SkyView’s 9th year in Atlanta with entertainment and special guests as well as free lunch and sweet treats. The first 50 guests will ride for free.

Josh Groban

7 p.m. Saturday, July 16. $31 and up. Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain, 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta. 404-233-2227.

Award-winning singer Josh Groban brings his Harmony Tour to Chastain Park.

Westside Beltline 5K-8K

7:30 A.M. Saturday, July 16. 5K $35 through July 15, $45 on event day. 8K $40 through July 15, $50 on event day. Westside Beltline, 1020 White St. SW, Atlanta.

Head to the Westside Beltline for a competitive 8K, or stick to the non-competitive 5K where strollers and dogs are welcome.

Cobb

Mimosa Fest

11 a.m. Sunday, July 17. $14.99 (includes entry and one mimosa). The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave. SW, Atlanta. 404-965-2511.

Sip on specialty mimosas, munch on brunch bites, play games, listen to live entertainment and more.

Kennesaw Mountain Jam

5 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, July 16. $15. The Hunt House, 1127 White Circle NW, Marietta. 770-396-5361.

The third annual Kennesaw Mountain Jam features music from Migrant Worker, Smith & Calvert, Rev. Hylton and other artists.

Southern Fried Gaming Expo

Combined Shape Caption Play on arcade and pinball machines, retro and modern video game consoles and more at the Southern Fried Gaming Expo this weekend. Credit: Juan C. Jusino Credit: Juan C. Jusino Combined Shape Caption Play on arcade and pinball machines, retro and modern video game consoles and more at the Southern Fried Gaming Expo this weekend. Credit: Juan C. Jusino Credit: Juan C. Jusino

3 p.m.-midnight Friday, July 15, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, July 16 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Friday: $30 adults, $15 kids. Saturday: $40 adults, $20 kids. Sunday: $20 adults (13 and up), $15 kids. Three-day adult pass: $75, kids $35. Free for kids 7 and under. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 404-932-7562.

Play your choice of more than 300 arcade and pinball machines, 100 retro and modern video game consoles, and tabletop games. Vendors, guest speakers, tournaments and live wrestling will also be featured.

DeKalb

Community Poolside Picnic

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Free pool admission. Briarwood Recreation Pool, 2235 Briarwood Way, Brookhaven.

Head to Briarwood Recreation Pool for games, DJ entertainment, barbecue lunch and ice cream.

AWARE Tour

Combined Shape Caption Meet resident animals at Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort (AWARE) this Saturday. Credit: From awarewildlife.org Credit: From awarewildlife.org Combined Shape Caption Meet resident animals at Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort (AWARE) this Saturday. Credit: From awarewildlife.org Credit: From awarewildlife.org

1 p.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Free. Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort (AWARE), 4158 Klondike Road, Stonecrest.

Meet permanent resident animals at AWARE — the Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort — and learn how to peacefully coexist with wildlife.

PaintBlast & Chill

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Free. Lithonia-Davidson Library, 6821 Church St., Lithonia. 770-482-3820.

Have fun using tempera paint to play and create art on a canvas, which you’ll be able to take home.

North Fulton

The Chicks Tour

7:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16. $55 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.

The Chicks (formerly known as the Dixie Chicks) bring their signature country sound to Alpharetta.

Summer Surf Party

Combined Shape Caption Join in the fun at Roswell’s Summer Surf Party with music from performers recreating the hits of the Beach Boys, the Drifters and more. Credit: From Georgia Ensemble Theatre’s Facebook page Credit: From Georgia Ensemble Theatre’s Facebook page Combined Shape Caption Join in the fun at Roswell’s Summer Surf Party with music from performers recreating the hits of the Beach Boys, the Drifters and more. Credit: From Georgia Ensemble Theatre’s Facebook page Credit: From Georgia Ensemble Theatre’s Facebook page

8 p.m. Friday, July 15-Sunday, July 17. $20 and up. Chattahoochee Nature Center, Ben Brady Pavilion, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell.

Get out your tropical shirt and flip-flops and attend a Summer Surf Party with music from performers recreating the music of the Beach Boys, the Drifters, Jan & Dean and Chuck Berry.

Free Yoga in the Park

10 a.m. Sunday, July 17. Free. Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek.

Bring your own mat and take part in a free yoga class to help improve your flexibility, muscle tone, strength and stress levels.

Gwinnett

Bark in the Park

Combined Shape Caption Bring your dog along and let them enjoy activities like chasing bacon bubbles at Bark in the Park at Peachtree Corners. Credit: From peachtreecornersga.gov Credit: From peachtreecornersga.gov Combined Shape Caption Bring your dog along and let them enjoy activities like chasing bacon bubbles at Bark in the Park at Peachtree Corners. Credit: From peachtreecornersga.gov Credit: From peachtreecornersga.gov

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 678-691-1200.

Bring your leashed pup to visit local vendors and enjoy activities like chasing bacon bubbles and running around a ball pit.

Every “I Do” Wedding Expo

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Free. Gwinnett Environmental & Heritage Center, 2020 Clean Water Drive, Buford. 770-904-3500.

Discover the latest wedding trends from all types of wedding professionals at this expo that celebrates all couples and showcases customs and traditions from diverse cultures.

Movies Under the Stars: Christmas in July

7 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Free admission, food available for purchase. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 770-945-8996.

Watch a Christmas double feature of “The Grinch” and “Christmas Vacation.” Green and red canned foods will be collected to build a Christmas tree on stage and then donated to the North Gwinnett Co-Op.