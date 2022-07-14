ajc logo
X

Summer Surf Party, outdoor Christmas movies and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Combined ShapeCaption
SkyView Atlanta operators recently received permission to keep the attraction open past the end of the year. Ben Gray / bgray@ajc.com

Things to Do
By Mary Caldwell, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, you’ll find a lot going on, including a Mimosa Fest, a Summer Surf Party and even a Christmas-themed outdoor summer movie double feature.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

SkyView Atlanta Birthday Bash

Combined ShapeCaption
Visit SkyView Atlanta on Saturday to celebrate its 9th birthday with entertainment and free lunch.

Credit: From SkyView Atlanta’s Facebook page

Visit SkyView Atlanta on Saturday to celebrate its 9th birthday with entertainment and free lunch.

Credit: From SkyView Atlanta’s Facebook page

Combined ShapeCaption
Visit SkyView Atlanta on Saturday to celebrate its 9th birthday with entertainment and free lunch.

Credit: From SkyView Atlanta’s Facebook page

Credit: From SkyView Atlanta’s Facebook page

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Free. SkyView Atlanta, 168 Luckie St., Atlanta. 678-949-9023.

Celebrate SkyView’s 9th year in Atlanta with entertainment and special guests as well as free lunch and sweet treats. The first 50 guests will ride for free.

Josh Groban

7 p.m. Saturday, July 16. $31 and up. Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain, 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta. 404-233-2227.

Award-winning singer Josh Groban brings his Harmony Tour to Chastain Park.

Westside Beltline 5K-8K

7:30 A.M. Saturday, July 16. 5K $35 through July 15, $45 on event day. 8K $40 through July 15, $50 on event day. Westside Beltline, 1020 White St. SW, Atlanta.

Head to the Westside Beltline for a competitive 8K, or stick to the non-competitive 5K where strollers and dogs are welcome.

Cobb

Mimosa Fest

11 a.m. Sunday, July 17. $14.99 (includes entry and one mimosa). The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave. SW, Atlanta. 404-965-2511.

Sip on specialty mimosas, munch on brunch bites, play games, listen to live entertainment and more.

Kennesaw Mountain Jam

5 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, July 16. $15. The Hunt House, 1127 White Circle NW, Marietta. 770-396-5361.

The third annual Kennesaw Mountain Jam features music from Migrant Worker, Smith & Calvert, Rev. Hylton and other artists.

Southern Fried Gaming Expo

Combined ShapeCaption
Play on arcade and pinball machines, retro and modern video game consoles and more at the Southern Fried Gaming Expo this weekend.

Credit: Juan C. Jusino

Play on arcade and pinball machines, retro and modern video game consoles and more at the Southern Fried Gaming Expo this weekend.

Credit: Juan C. Jusino

Combined ShapeCaption
Play on arcade and pinball machines, retro and modern video game consoles and more at the Southern Fried Gaming Expo this weekend.

Credit: Juan C. Jusino

Credit: Juan C. Jusino

3 p.m.-midnight Friday, July 15, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, July 16 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Friday: $30 adults, $15 kids. Saturday: $40 adults, $20 kids. Sunday: $20 adults (13 and up), $15 kids. Three-day adult pass: $75, kids $35. Free for kids 7 and under. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 404-932-7562.

Play your choice of more than 300 arcade and pinball machines, 100 retro and modern video game consoles, and tabletop games. Vendors, guest speakers, tournaments and live wrestling will also be featured.

DeKalb

Community Poolside Picnic

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Free pool admission. Briarwood Recreation Pool, 2235 Briarwood Way, Brookhaven.

Head to Briarwood Recreation Pool for games, DJ entertainment, barbecue lunch and ice cream.

AWARE Tour

Combined ShapeCaption
Meet resident animals at Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort (AWARE) this Saturday.

Credit: From awarewildlife.org

Meet resident animals at Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort (AWARE) this Saturday.

Credit: From awarewildlife.org

Combined ShapeCaption
Meet resident animals at Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort (AWARE) this Saturday.

Credit: From awarewildlife.org

Credit: From awarewildlife.org

1 p.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Free. Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort (AWARE), 4158 Klondike Road, Stonecrest.

Meet permanent resident animals at AWARE — the Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort — and learn how to peacefully coexist with wildlife.

PaintBlast & Chill

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Free. Lithonia-Davidson Library, 6821 Church St., Lithonia. 770-482-3820.

Have fun using tempera paint to play and create art on a canvas, which you’ll be able to take home.

North Fulton

The Chicks Tour

7:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16. $55 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.

The Chicks (formerly known as the Dixie Chicks) bring their signature country sound to Alpharetta.

Summer Surf Party

Combined ShapeCaption
Join in the fun at Roswell’s Summer Surf Party with music from performers recreating the hits of the Beach Boys, the Drifters and more.

Credit: From Georgia Ensemble Theatre’s Facebook page

Join in the fun at Roswell’s Summer Surf Party with music from performers recreating the hits of the Beach Boys, the Drifters and more.

Credit: From Georgia Ensemble Theatre’s Facebook page

Combined ShapeCaption
Join in the fun at Roswell’s Summer Surf Party with music from performers recreating the hits of the Beach Boys, the Drifters and more.

Credit: From Georgia Ensemble Theatre’s Facebook page

Credit: From Georgia Ensemble Theatre’s Facebook page

8 p.m. Friday, July 15-Sunday, July 17. $20 and up. Chattahoochee Nature Center, Ben Brady Pavilion, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell.

Get out your tropical shirt and flip-flops and attend a Summer Surf Party with music from performers recreating the music of the Beach Boys, the Drifters, Jan & Dean and Chuck Berry.

Free Yoga in the Park

10 a.m. Sunday, July 17. Free. Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek.

Bring your own mat and take part in a free yoga class to help improve your flexibility, muscle tone, strength and stress levels.

Gwinnett

Bark in the Park

Combined ShapeCaption
Bring your dog along and let them enjoy activities like chasing bacon bubbles at Bark in the Park at Peachtree Corners.

Credit: From peachtreecornersga.gov

Bring your dog along and let them enjoy activities like chasing bacon bubbles at Bark in the Park at Peachtree Corners.

Credit: From peachtreecornersga.gov

Combined ShapeCaption
Bring your dog along and let them enjoy activities like chasing bacon bubbles at Bark in the Park at Peachtree Corners.

Credit: From peachtreecornersga.gov

Credit: From peachtreecornersga.gov

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 678-691-1200.

Bring your leashed pup to visit local vendors and enjoy activities like chasing bacon bubbles and running around a ball pit.

Every “I Do” Wedding Expo

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Free. Gwinnett Environmental & Heritage Center, 2020 Clean Water Drive, Buford. 770-904-3500.

Discover the latest wedding trends from all types of wedding professionals at this expo that celebrates all couples and showcases customs and traditions from diverse cultures.

Movies Under the Stars: Christmas in July

7 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Free admission, food available for purchase. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 770-945-8996.

Watch a Christmas double feature of “The Grinch” and “Christmas Vacation.” Green and red canned foods will be collected to build a Christmas tree on stage and then donated to the North Gwinnett Co-Op.

About the Author

Mary Caldwell
Editors' Picks
‘West Side Story’ feels its age at City Springs21h ago
Five observations on the Braves and Mets race going forward
19h ago
Cobb woman charged with murder, accused of stabbing 18-year-old girl
21h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
23h ago
The Latest
Jumble Daily 2
True Colors’ Community Conversation notes progress on equity, pushes for more
4h ago
Review: Gregory Botts’ ‘plein air’ paintings offer window into summer
4h ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
20h ago
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
22h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top