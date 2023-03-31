FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Warming up ahead of next storm chance

Temperatures are rising in metro Atlanta on Friday as a weather system with the potential to spawn severe storms bears down on the Deep South.
The system will make its way into North Georgia on Saturday morning and should clear the region by that afternoon, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich. Ahead of it, temperatures are in the mid- to upper 50s in Atlanta, making for a much warmer start than just 24 hours ago.
Kramlich is calling for highs in the upper 70s for a mostly cloudy Friday with a 30% chance of a passing shower. The city is expected to top out at 76 degrees.
“Changes, they are coming with this massive weather system just off to our west,” she said. “We’re going to be watching this front here that’s going to cause some issues for early tomorrow morning.”
A line of strong storms will likely arrive in North Georgia between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday as the system makes its approach. It has the potential to pack a punch with heavy rain and gusty wind, but it should be short-lived.
“That pushes quickly across the metro by midmorning hours, and it clears out by the afternoon,” Kramlich said. “Greatest threat is going to be for damaging wind gusts out of this. Then we are back to the sunshine for the second half of the weekend.”
Once the storms clear out, temperatures should return to more seasonable levels. Sunday’s projected high is 70 degrees under lots of sunshine, according to Channel 2. Highs in the 80s are in the forecast next week, as well as multiple chances for spring storms.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
