FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Warming up ahead of next storm chance

The system will make its way into North Georgia on Saturday morning and should clear the region by that afternoon, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich. Ahead of it, temperatures are in the mid- to upper 50s in Atlanta, making for a much warmer start than just 24 hours ago.

Kramlich is calling for highs in the upper 70s for a mostly cloudy Friday with a 30% chance of a passing shower. The city is expected to top out at 76 degrees.