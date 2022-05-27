FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Humidity to drop as Atlanta dries out for holiday weekend

A flood watch remains in effect for Habersham and and Rabun counties until noon, and Rabun is under an additional flood advisory until 8 a.m.

“Otherwise, we’re looking pretty nice,” Lopez said. “The wind will start to increase as we move into the afternoon. Some breezy weather as we go into the later part of the day.”

Once the front sinks to the south, humidity and temperatures will drop, she said. Highs on Friday will be held back into the upper 70s, and temperatures should slide into the lower 70s this evening after the sun goes down.

It should be fair weather for those taking in a graduation ceremony or the Braves game. The Braves continue their series against the Miami Marlins at 7:20 p.m. Friday at home.

Nice weather is headed this way for the Memorial Day weekend, Lopez said.

“The humidity will be lower on Saturday. That changes a little bit on Sunday,” she said. “Sunday, were still back to mostly sunny skies, but the humidity will be creeping higher as we move into the afternoon, and the temperatures are also going to respond. It’s going to be a little bit warmer on Sunday as well as on Monday.”

After Saturday’s projected high of 81 degrees, temperatures could climb into the upper 80s Sunday. Monday could be the warmest day of the extended holiday weekend with a projected high of 88, according to Channel 2.

It should stay dry, however. Lopez is expecting mostly sunny skies and no rain over the weekend.

