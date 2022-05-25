Jazz Fest, Memorial Day and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Jazz musicians from all over the world will perform at the 45th annual ATL Jazz Fest.

Memorial Day Classic 5K

7 a.m.-8 a.m. race day packet pickup and registration, 8 a.m. race. Monday, May 30. $45. Historic Old Fourth Ward, Atlanta.

Pay your respects to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who have sacrificed their lives for their country. Photos of loved ones you’re running for can be placed along the final mile.

L5P Arts and Vegan Festival

Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29. Free admission. Little Five Points, Euclid Ave NE, Moreland Avenue NE and Findley Plaza, Atlanta.

Celebrate the arts and healthy eating as visual artists display their works and vegan chefs cook delicious dishes. Live art demonstrations and music will also be featured.

Cobb

The Murph Challenge

9 a.m.-noon. Monday, May 30. Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw. 770-422-9714.

Come work out in The Murph Challenge, which was named for the late Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy. Run 1 mile, do 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and then run another mile, all with a weighted vest. If you’re new to the event, you can choose the Half Murph, which consists of half the running distance and repetitions and leaves off the weighted vest. Trainers from Crossfit Koinonia in Kennesaw will be on hand to help.

“Guys and Dolls”

8 p.m. Friday, May 27. $10. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Watch “Guys and Dolls,” a 1955 musical starring Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra. Show up 30 minutes before showtime if you’d like to hear a live pre-show on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ.

Glover Park Concert Series

Caption Bring a chair or blanket or rent a table to listen to musician BJ Wilbanks perform at Marietta's Glover Park. Credit: From Glover Park Concert Series' Facebook page

8 p.m. Friday, May 27. Free or a table for 6 for $55 or a table for 8 for $55-$65. Marietta Square, 117 North Park Square, Marietta.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair or rent a table and listen to Georgia-based musician BJ Wilbanks perform his “Back Porch Soul.”

DeKalb

Memorial Day Weekend at Stone Mountain Park

Caption Enjoy Stone Mountain Park's extended fireworks finale with a specially choreographed musical tribute to the troops. Credit: From stonemountainpark.com

Friday, May 27-Monday, May 30. Attractions $34.95 and up, 1 free attractions pass for active duty, veterans and retired military personnel and $19.95 for their immediate family members. $5-$10 Lasershow/Fireworks tickets. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

Head to Stone Mountain Park for a specially choreographed musical tribute to honor the troops with an extended fireworks finale immediately following the laser show.

Summer Fitness Kickoff in the Square

9:30 a.m. Monday, May 30. $10. Decatur Square, 509 N. McDonough St., Decatur.

Bring your mat and water for a 30-minute pure barre intensive class from Pure Barre Decatur followed by 30 minutes of yoga with Highland Yoga. Proceeds will support the Decatur VFW.

Shawn Amos with Brian Egeston - “Cookies and Milk”

5 p.m. Saturday, May 28. Free admission, but a ticket is required for each person. Little Shop of Stories, 133 E. Court Square Suite A, Decatur. 404-373-6300.

Shawn Amos, a blues musician and son of cookie maker “Famous Amos,” and Brian Egeston will present a night of story and song. They’ll read Amos’ new middle grade book, “Cookies & Milk,” and will also sing.

North Fulton

Memorial Day Ceremony

10 a.m. Monday, May 30. Free. Roswell City Hall Rear Lawn, 38 Hill St., Roswell. 770-641-3727.

Honor the men and women who gave their lives for the country at this ceremony that’s presented by the Rotary Club of Roswell and the City of Roswell. Displays and music will be featured, followed by a military ceremony, presentation of colors, the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, POW/MIA tribute and the laying of the wreath. After the program, you can buy lunch from food trucks on the grounds.

Alpharetta Arts Streetfest

Caption Shop handmade goods from artists at the Alpharetta Arts Streetfest this Saturday and Sunday. Credit: From splashfestivals.com

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 28 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 29. Free admission. The Grove at Wills Park, behind the Alpharetta Community Center, 175 Roswell Road, Alpharetta.

Shop handmade goods ranging from decor to delicacies that are being sold by artists.

An American Road Trip

6 p.m. Saturday, May 28. $50. Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560.

Relax and watch chefs cook a menu of favorite dishes from Alaska to South Carolina, which you can sample along with some great wines. Dishes include Alaskan King and Snow Crab Cocktails and South Carolina Frogmore Stew.

Gwinnett

Gwinnett Hot Air Balloon Festival

Caption Colorful balloons will fly over the sky at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds this weekend. Credit: Shutterstock

3 p.m. Saturday, May 28-Monday, May 30. $8-$20 admission. Free parking. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Bring the family to see colorful hot air balloons, play in a kids’ zone, enjoy live music and more. Also bring along blankets, chairs and umbrellas to set up your own viewing spot.

Memorial Day Remembrance

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, May 30. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross. 770-448-2122.

Gather in Thrasher Park to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Summer Concert Series

7 p.m. Saturday, May 28. Free. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 678-691-1200.

Get some take-out food from a Town Center restaurant and head to the Town Green to hear the Spin Doctors. The band is best known for their ‘90s hits “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong.”