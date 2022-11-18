ajc logo
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Hard freeze in Atlanta ahead of milder afternoon

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 23 minutes ago

A hard freeze has taken hold across North Georgia as temperatures begin the day in the teens and 20s in the mountains and in the low 30s in metro Atlanta.

From the northern suburbs and down through the Southside, a freeze warning is in effect until 8 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. It’s the kind of weather we’d expect to see in the middle of winter, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said, but it won’t stay this cold all day.

“It’s going to be a little bit of a milder day today,” he said. “Still chilly for November standards, but very sunny. And we’re going to get back up into the 50s for highs this afternoon.”

After being stuck in the 40s Thursday, temperatures on Friday are expected to top out at 52 degrees in Atlanta. That’s still 10 degrees below average for this time of year, Monahan said.

There is less wind in the forecast Friday, and near total sunshine for what should be “a pretty way to end the work week,” he said. Monahan is calling for a total of 10 hours of sun before more clouds move in this evening.

“It will be partly cloudy, but no rain from those clouds for your evening plans tonight,” he said. “Just dress warmly if you will be out and about for your Friday night.”

Those with Saturday morning plans will also want to bundle up. Another freezing start is in the forecast with a projected low of 32, but temperatures should rise into the low 50s for the afternoon even with the added cloud cover.

Sunday will be a little colder, with a projected high of 49 degrees, but it will still be a nice finish to the weekend, Monahan said. The exceptionally cold weather this week can be attributed to air coming straight out of Canada, and that air will lift out over the weekend, he said.

Instead of blowing in from the Arctic, air will start to come off the Pacific Ocean, which will mean a warmer pattern for North Georgia, according to Monahan.

“By Monday and Tuesday, we start a warming trend that’s going to take us toward Thanksgiving,” he said.

