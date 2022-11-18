FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Hard freeze in Atlanta ahead of milder afternoon

“It will be partly cloudy, but no rain from those clouds for your evening plans tonight,” he said. “Just dress warmly if you will be out and about for your Friday night.”

Those with Saturday morning plans will also want to bundle up. Another freezing start is in the forecast with a projected low of 32, but temperatures should rise into the low 50s for the afternoon even with the added cloud cover.

Sunday will be a little colder, with a projected high of 49 degrees, but it will still be a nice finish to the weekend, Monahan said. The exceptionally cold weather this week can be attributed to air coming straight out of Canada, and that air will lift out over the weekend, he said.

Instead of blowing in from the Arctic, air will start to come off the Pacific Ocean, which will mean a warmer pattern for North Georgia, according to Monahan.

“By Monday and Tuesday, we start a warming trend that’s going to take us toward Thanksgiving,” he said.

