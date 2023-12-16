TRAFFIC UPDATE | I-75/85, I-20 reopens after vice president’s motorcade

Parts of I-75/85 North and I-20 are back open after Vice President Kamala Harris made her way from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The vice president’s motorcade headed to the stadium for today’s Celebration Bowl, where the Howard University Bison are taking on Florida A&M University Rattlers. According to Channel 2 Action News, Harris walked off Air Force Two in a Howard T-shirt and second gentleman Doug Emhoff wore university colors.

Harris, a 1986 graduate of Howard, often talks about the impact attending the Washington HBCU had on her life and career trajectory.