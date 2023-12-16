TRAFFIC UPDATE | I-75/85, I-20 reopens after vice president’s motorcade

Parts of I-75/85 North and I-20 are back open after Vice President Kamala Harris made her way from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The vice president’s motorcade headed to the stadium for today’s Celebration Bowl, where the Howard University Bison are taking on Florida A&M University Rattlers. According to Channel 2 Action News, Harris walked off Air Force Two in a Howard T-shirt and second gentleman Doug Emhoff wore university colors.
Harris, a 1986 graduate of Howard, often talks about the impact attending the Washington HBCU had on her life and career trajectory.
Parts of I-75/85 North and I-20 were only temporarily blocked around 12:30 p.m. near downtown Atlanta and have since reopened.
Update: All lanes are back open. Traffic is recovering. #ATLtraffic https://t.co/HR6vbucsny— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) December 16, 2023
Harris’ office has not released further details about her itinerary for Saturday’s de facto HBCU national championship game.
During the game, Harris will sit down for an interview with announcers Tiffany Greene, a FAMU alum, and Jay “Sky” Walker, who went to Howard.
