Vice president to attend Celebration Bowl in Atlanta

In September, Harris paid a visit to the Atlanta University Center, where she rallied students from Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morris Brown College and Spelman College. The stop was part of her Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour, an effort to energize college students on a variety of liberal issues heading into the presidential election year. The tour has included stops at HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions, community colleges and apprenticeship programs across the nation.

Harris’ office has not released further details about her itinerary for Saturday’s de facto HBCU national championship game. The contest is scheduled for a noon kickoff and will air nationally on ABC.

During the game, Harris will sit down for an interview with announcers Tiffany Greene, a FAMU alum, and Jay “Sky” Walker, who went to Howard.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Morehouse alum who also plans to attend, encouraged Harris to make the trip. The Bison, 6-5, will need all they help they can get from their 12th man in the stands. They are considered the underdogs against the Rattlers, who have lost only one game this season.