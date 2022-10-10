Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last

GDOT expects to keep three lanes open in each direction during the daytime while the construction lasts. But closing lanes on one of the busiest stretches of highway in the Southeast is expected to cause unusually bad traffic in the months ahead.

Dale advised motorists to use navigational apps to guide them through the area each day.

“Keep on high alert as you travel through this area,” Dale said. “Every day won’t be the same.”

GDOT added the three bridge replacements to the larger $800 million I-285/Ga. 400 interchange construction project. The project will be completed in the second half of next year.