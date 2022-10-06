Georgia DOT: Major I-285 lane closure a go for Saturday

The construction of the three I-285 bridges will require GDOT to close lanes. The agency has pledged to keep at least three lanes open in each direction during the day, though Dale said fewer lanes could be open late at night.

The work is expected to cause major traffic headaches for the hundreds of thousands of people who travel daily through the interchange. GDOT recommends motorists avoid the area if possible. But Dale said the interchange accommodates so many people traveling to so many destinations that it’s impossible to recommend any particular alternative routes.

“There’s no one right answer,” she said. “You’ve got 250,000 people coming from a different place and going to a different place.”

Instead, GDOT advises motorists to work from home if they can, take MARTA if they’re able or use navigational apps to find the best route. If they must travel through the construction zone, GDOT advises motorists to give themselves plenty of extra time — a trip could take an hour longer than usual on a bad day.

GDOT originally planned to close the lanes last year, but it decided to wait until more of the interchange project was complete to allow new lanes to accommodate more traffic.

I-285 lane closures: How to cope

Lane closures on I-285 are expected to cause major traffic problems in the months ahead. The Georgia Department of Transportation advises motorists to consider: