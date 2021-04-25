Gridlock Guy: TASL app tastily rewards attentive driving

“[Drivers] set it up once and effectively forget it - it runs in the background each time you get behind the wheel and drive,” Frankel explained. TASL gives drivers one point per minute that they drive undistracted and the app’s standards are quite high.

“The technology knows what you’re doing on your phone behind the wheel. For instance, if you want to use your phone to use navigation, make hands-free phone calls or for streaming your favorite music or radio show...that’s absolutely fine,” Frankel said. “But the second you go to really meaningfully interact with your phone, to take your eyes off the phone, to check the web, to send an email, to scroll your Facebook feed, and so on and so forth, we deem that as a distraction. So not only do you stop earning points, we actually take points away for the distracted driving activities.”

To earn points, the phone has to stay in the lock screen or with the TASL app running in the foreground, if unlocked. The app has tips in its settings section, such as setting the phone in “Do Not Disturb” mode, so drivers can set themselves up for success. TASL also has a tab that allows a driver to navigate to Google or Apple Maps, so the app won’t measure using navigation as a distraction. The app can also measure how long a driver is fiddling with Apple CarPlay and will deem that legal interaction distracting if it takes too long. Frankel said the app takes away five points per distraction.

TASL is a business, not a non-profit; the company sells sponsorships to the companies that then provide the rewards for which drivers redeem their safe-driving TASL points. Shake Shack, Insomnia Cookies, Nuts to You, and Picky Bars, are among those food and drink companies. Drivers can also get discounts on other kinds of items, including Shark Tank-funded products. Frankel’s translation app VerbalizeIt was funded by Shark Tank’s investors several years ago, which eventually allowed him to parlay it into developing TASL.

TASL also gets revenue from businesses who want to create safe-driving campaigns with their employees, another way to gamify or compete to drive good change.

Taking long drives or even sitting in slow traffic provides great opportunities to rack up TASL points. The app automatically measures movement, so drivers don’t need to activate it. Passengers should open the app and tell TASL they are passengers, so they don’t get docked points for using their phones. However, if a passenger takes a nap and their phone is locked, they can also grab some rewards points, which is one of the only ways to game that system.

Frankel and his team launched TASL, at first, in partnerships with high schools and colleges and then with businesses with fleets or safe-driving campaigns. The app launched in early 2020 and actually became more relevant during the pandemic, as people both became more addicted to technology and opted for the safety of driving over public transportation. Partially due to participation in an Atlanta technology incubator, TASL now has tens of thousands of users and a footprint in almost every country, Frankel said and he hopes it will be available for Android users later this year, as it’s only in the Apple App Store right now.

“We’ve been able to prove that the rewards, plus some lightweight gamification we’ve built-in actually works in changing behavior,” Frankel explained, mentioning that TASL users’ distraction numbers usually improve, the longer they use the app.

TASL has a sleek, user-friendly interface and is a great tool for drivers young and old. Taking a look at the numbers after a series of drives is eye-opening - we have many distractions. But paring the distractions down is a fun challenge that TASL can pay off with a tasty reward.

Doug Turnbull, the PM drive Skycopter anchor for Triple Team Traffic on 95.5 WSB, is the Gridlock Guy. He also hosts a traffic podcast with Smilin’ Mark McKay on wsbradio.com. Contact him at Doug.Turnbull@cmg.com.