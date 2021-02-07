Gridlock Guy: New administration leaves same questions on federal transportation funding

“[Their] plans are no different than Obama and Trump’s - spend more on new roads and bridges,” veteran Capitol Hill reporter and “Regular Order” newsletter author Jamie Dupree told the AJC and 95.5 WSB. “The biggest stumbling block is simple,” Dupree explained. “How do you pay for it? Most people don’t want to vote to increase gas taxes. The big problem is that as we transition more to hybrids and electric vehicles, they don’t buy as much or any gas! So how do you get the revenue?”

Dupree said that the White House is exploring a radical departure from a federal gas tax that hasn’t increased in 28 years and draws in less and less money, as cars become more fuel-efficient. But he said a new plan of charging drivers by vehicle miles traveled (VMT) is controversial. The government would have to track how vehicles travel, similar to a moving electric or water meter. While some states and other countries track VMT in a limited manner, the idea seems foreign and radical to many in the states.

Adding the phrases “government-tracking” and “tax increase” to any policy is often the recipe for political poison.

So the feds and the states may need to collaborate to build more toll roads to fund a pricey infrastructure plan. Departments of Transportation nationwide have leaned this way in recent years, as evidenced by the proliferation of Express Lanes in Metro Atlanta in the last decade. And there are many more variably-priced toll lanes to come in the 2020s in the Peach State.

GDOT has battled both the decrease in fuel taxes and erosion of funding in the state budget for years, spurring its push for those toll lanes.

Public-private-partnerships, where investors help foot the bills and then share in later revenue-collection, have helped accelerate the expansion of both toll lanes and other big projects, such as “Transform I-285/GA-400” in Sandy Springs. PPPs help Georgia flatten up-front costs, so GDOT can build more sizable projects simultaneously.

Georgia has been inventive in pushing big transportation projects forward and Biden, Buttigieg, and U.S. DOT will have to be also. The Trump Administration was unable to pass a huge infrastructure bill with heftier favorable party margins on both sides of Congress. Biden and Buttigieg will likely have to walk a tightrope to widen more roads.

But the good news here is that traffic is a unity ticket. Frustration with any kind of travel delay unites many, regardless of ideologies or demographics. The nitty-gritty of bridge-building and electric vehicle research do not, however, impassion many people. Less emotion means less interest, which means transportation plans often slide to back burners.

With the nearly-$2 trillion COVID-19 relief package in the balance and a series of virus-related unknowns on the horizon this year, traffic pain may not yet hit lawmakers in the feels. And paying for infrastructure may become even more difficult after doling out pandemic aid. So don’t be surprised if the legislative gridlock in Washington D.C. stymies policy in aiding traffic gridlock nationwide.

Doug Turnbull, the PM drive Skycopter anchor for Triple Team Traffic on 95.5 WSB, is the Gridlock Guy. He also hosts a traffic podcast with Smilin’ Mark McKay on wsbradio.com. Contact him at Doug.Turnbull@cmg.com.