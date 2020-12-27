Gridlock Guy: Finishing 2020 with a reader mailbag

The good news about this project, which is a deep effort by the state to construct bigger shoulders in both directions and several other improvements, is that the project is on time. The larger emergency lanes are meant to make travel in the future safer, creating more wiggle room for out-of-control vehicles or for stalls and wrecks to move out of the way.

But the bad or at least indifferent news is that there is no target completion date on the GDOT’s project search web page. This extensive rebuild is done in segments, which is also why it seems perpetual. So take things especially easy on I-20 in west Georgia, as delays often occur out of nowhere. The current lane shift is between Highway 113 (Exit 19) in Temple and Highway 61 (Exit 24) in Villa Rica.

“Here’s a good one: When are the Henry County Express Lanes going to be extended up to the Airport??”

John Sibley via Facebook

The GDOT project search page lists an Express Lanes project for I-75 between Highway 138 and I-285 in Clayton County. But this is so preliminary, a start date isn’t even listed, much less a finish date.

For what it’s worth, we know there are Express Lanes projects on the board for I-285 anywhere north of I-20, GA-400 between Sandy Springs and Cumming, I-20 from Douglasville to I-285, and I-20 from I-285 to Stonecrest. Expect these projects to last through the 2020s. The existing Express Lanes projects northwest and south of town each took about three years to build. GDOT’s funding mechanisms will allow much of this work to happen simultaneously, hopefully shortening the timelines.

But as we have seen with the Transform I-285/GA-400 project, unplanned weather or utility delays can delay the best-laid plans. That project now has a year-delayed targeted opening in December 2021.

“I enjoy your weekly column in the AJC. I am writing to find out if you know anything about the progress of the bridge construction on Cascade Road in South Fulton where It crosses Utoy Creek. It seems that the road has been closed for more than a year. Who is responsible for the work and any idea when it will be completed?”

David Ellwanger via email

I spoke with City of South Fulton Public Works Director Antonia Valenzuela about this. The end is in sight.

Valenzuela said that South Fulton is one a three-year-old city, so any project on their docket has taken longer to execute than one would with, say, the well-established county government. But South Fulton made this complete replacement of the deteriorating Cascade Road bridge over Utoy Creek a priority. Crews are adding wider shoulders, with six-foot-wide sidewalks on each side and are completely redoing the bridge, all the way to the foundation.

This thorough reset, like any project, required permitting, the purchasing of right-of-way, and the navigation around utility lines and services.

Valenzuela said that the bridge has a targeted opening of January 22nd, 2021. This is still on schedule, but any factor could delay that.

“Hi Doug. I read your columns in the AJC and know you are on top of all things traffic. I live in Stone Mountain near the intersection of 78, Rockbridge Rd, and Park Pl Blvd. It is a busy area and it’s easy to hear traffic noise. But there seems to be an over abundance of guys (I assume they are non caring guys) who drive very loud cars and love to rev them to the floor when racing around the streets. Even with closed windows, they are LOUD.

Are there not noise ordinances against loud vehicles in Gwinnett County and are they ever enforced? I keep thinking a potato up their tailpipes would do some good.

Thanks for listening. Sometimes all you need to do is vent a little.”

-Kent Smith via email

“Hey Doug! This has nothing to do with gridlock. Just me griping, and you might be the best to address this. Seems the ATL PD rarely enforces traffic laws on city streets. I see ne’er do wells blowing through stop signs and lights, making illegal U-Turns, taking a right turn out of the far left lane, and taking a left turn out of the far right lane, street racing, popping wheelies for blocks... both motorcycles and 4 wheelers, parking illegally... many infractions right in front of police... All personally witnessed on Peachtree Street in Buckhead and Downtown Atlanta...Recently learned Atlanta adopted a zero-chase policy. Well, that explains a lot. If I commit a crime and won’t be pursued, and I’m that sort of ne’er do well, why not commit the crime if it benefits me? Just Wow.”

-Drew Fuqua via Facebook

These complaints only increase as the nuisances and crimes of street racing do.

To Kent’s point, I do not know of any noise ordinances about street-legal vehicles. But if one continues to hear the same kind of problem consistently and can tell where it’s happening, they need to call the police. Please keep your potatoes out of others’ tailpipes. That will also disturb the peace.

And Drew, a personal friend of mine, echoes a frustration that even the police themselves share. APD faces many problems, as it reflects on a year of bursting crime rates and numerous controversies.

I’ve written multiple times about how absolutely reckless and inconsiderate blocking off streets, endangering others, and disturbing the peace with unsanctioned street racing is. But curbing it takes more manpower. The APD is underemployed by hundreds. They simply do not have enough officers to patrol hot zones.

As for the “no-chase policy”...that typically applies to non-violent criminals. And my thinking has evolved over the years on the issue. I used to find the idea of not chasing criminals in vehicles ridiculous and enabling. But now I see it as a matter of risk versus reward. If someone is street racing, for example, is the risk of endangering innocent bystanders (not to mention the officers and the alleged criminals themselves) worth catching them?

None of these are great answers, which only goes to show why solving the drag racing and loud exhaust issues involves more than policy. Community leaders and parents need to set better examples and nip the problem of wild selfishness in the bud before it grows even more out of hand.

