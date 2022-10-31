Briefs: CW’s ‘Stargirl’ nixed; Georgia’s Sasha Hurtado on ‘The Voice’; Mark Wahlberg’s ‘The Family Plan’ in Atlanta

***

Credit: Tina Thorpe/NBC Credit: Tina Thorpe/NBC

Sasha Hurtado of Dallas, Georgia, will be in the knockout rounds of the 22nd season of “The Voice,” which begin this week on NBC.

Hurtado, an 18-year-old who was home schooled, in her first round sang Bishop Briggs’ “River” and received turns from Camila Cabello and John Legend.

“Bishop was an artist I was comfortable with,” Hurtado said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And this was a full-circle moment because she was the first concert I ever went to.”

She had her eyes on both Legend and Cabello as potential coaches. She was impressed how attuned Legend was to her voice, but she opted for Cabello. “I went with my gut,” she said.

During the battle round, she faced off against Devix wth MMT’s “Electric Feel,” a song she felt was more in Devix’s wheelhouse. “I didn’t know the song and it was a little out of my range,” she said. “I was honestly intimidated.” But Devix, she said, was easy to work with and brought out the best in her.

She wasn’t shocked when Cabello picked Devix over her. She also thought the judges were out of steals. But much to her surprise, Gwen Stefani “stole” her and placed her on her team for the knockout rounds.

“I was really excited when she stole me,” Hurtado said. “She specifically loves working with young female artists. And I love her music, too.”

Hurtado, who began singing in church at age 8, said she had originally wanted to be a country singer so she was bemused that the judges compared her vocal sound to Carrie Underwood. But when she turned 17, she decided alt-rock and pop was more her style. She said she has been “gigging” around Atlanta with her acoustic guitar since age 14 at places like Madlife Stage & Studios in Woodstock.

She said she chose to apply for “The Voice” after her friend and season 17 “Voice” participant Caroline Riley vouched for her.

“What keeps me going is my faith,” Hurtado said. “This is what I’m meant to do. I feel like ‘The Voice’ is a really good step for my career. I have my own music. I write music. It’s a good place to gain exposure. I get to network and meet so many amazing musicians.”

***

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Busy actor Mark Wahlberg is starring in a new Apple TV+ film “The Family Plan,” an action comedy about a suburban dad who must take his family on the run when his past catches up to him.

According to ProductionList.com, the film will shoot both in Atlanta and Las Vegas with a starting date of Nov. 7.

Wahlberg last shot a film in Atlanta in 2018 with the comedy “Instant Family.”