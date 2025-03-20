Former WSB radio morning host Scott Slade has cancer

Former news/talk WSB radio morning host Scott Slade told the station Thursday that he has blood cancer.
He said he was diagnosed last November with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that affects plasma cells in the bone marrow.
It’s a relatively rare type of cancer with 36,110 anticipated diagnoses in the United States this year according to the American Cancer Society. The average lifetime risk of getting multiple myeloma is less than 1%, the organization said.
“That scratchy voice is likely from the steroids that are part of that treatment,” Slade said on air. “Myeloma is not curable, but it is treatable. I’m very optimistic about my prognosis.”
Slade ― who stepped down in early 2023 as morning host after 32 years at the post ― said he felt fatigue over several months in early 2024 and lost interest in activities like hiking. His primary physician noticed abnormalities in his blood after an annual physical. A hematologist-oncologist at the Northside Cancer Institute confirmed he had multiple myeloma.
He has had four months of chemo-immunotherapy intended to boost his immune system to fight cancer cells in his bone marrow.
The next step is an autologous stem cell bone marrow transplant. Slade’s own healthy blood-forming stem cells, which were collected and stored, replace bone marrow damaged by high-dose chemotherapy.
The Suwanee resident said he wanted to encourage people to get regular check-ups because that was how he was able to catch the cancer before it got worse.
Slade, 70, was inducted into the Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame and the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2023.
At the Press Club event in late 2023, he said he was “blown away. I feel like I’m walking among giants in this incredible class.” He added: “Please keep the fires of truth burning here in Atlanta.”
Slade said he plans to step back for the time being from recording his weekly “Scott Slade’s Georgia” pieces that air on WSB radio but will update listeners on his road to recovery.
