Georgia Association of Broadcasters 2023 Hall of Fame inductees include Scott Slade, Rick Caffey

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago
Others being inducted are Tom Barclay, Tina Tyus-Shaw, Al Ciradlo.

The Georgia Association of Broadcasters has inducted five new members this year including long-time WSB morning radio host Scott Slade and V-103 and 92.9/The Game chief Rick Caffey.

Slade, an Atlanta native and the longest-running morning host in Atlanta radio, joined the station in 1984 and has been the radio station’s morning host since 1991. He was previously inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame in 2008 and was nominated for the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2019. He has helped keep WSB at or near the top of the ratings for decades.

Caffey is the longest-running market manager in Atlanta, operating the Atlanta cluster for Audacy’s predecessor Infinity, which was later purchased by CBS. He helped build V-103′s dominance in the market for many years and launched rock station Dave FM at 92.9 (2004-2012) and its successor 92.9/The Game, the sports talk radio station that operates on that signal.

Others who will be inducted:

- Tom Barclay has been Georgia Radio Broadcasting’s radio operations manager since 2006 overseeing all 19 stations in the state of Georgia. He is also an on-air host at various times throughout the week and does on-air fundraising and voice work for GPB-TV. He has been in broadcasting for more than 50 years.

- Tina Tyus-Shaw, a Griffin native, has been an evening anchor at WSAV-TV since 1995 in Savannah.

- Al Ciradlo, a Georgia Tech play-by-play announcer for more than 30 years for the Yellow Jackets football and basketball teams. He died in 1997. He was inducted into the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame in 1986 and was posthumously inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.

The 2023 Hall of Fame Banquet will be held March 15 at the Emory Conference Center Hotel.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

