Georgia Association of Broadcasters 2023 Hall of Fame inductees include Scott Slade, Rick Caffey

Slade, an Atlanta native and the longest-running morning host in Atlanta radio, joined the station in 1984 and has been the radio station’s morning host since 1991. He was previously inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame in 2008 and was nominated for the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2019. He has helped keep WSB at or near the top of the ratings for decades.

Caffey is the longest-running market manager in Atlanta, operating the Atlanta cluster for Audacy’s predecessor Infinity, which was later purchased by CBS. He helped build V-103′s dominance in the market for many years and launched rock station Dave FM at 92.9 (2004-2012) and its successor 92.9/The Game, the sports talk radio station that operates on that signal.