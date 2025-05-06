Medas, who on his Instagram account identified himself as a sports book consultant and actor, wrote his final post a few weeks before his death, noting that “putting down the bottle and picking up the Bible was the best thing I had ever done. My only regret is not making such changes earlier in my life. Still far from perfect but my mind is so much more clear.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution interviewed Medas when the show first launched in 2017.

He was a huge fan when “Jersey Shore” debuted.

“I was like 15, 16,” Medas said. “They were just so ratchet and fun. My friends watching would say, ‘Dude! I could see you doing that!’ Now it’s happening.” (His favorite? Pauly D.)

That year, he was hanging with a friend in Panama Beach auditioning to be on “Floribama Shore.” The producers ended up picking Medas and not his friend.

“I’ve always been known as the life of the party,” he said. “I’m outgoing. I always have a smile on my face.”

“Floribama Shore” executive producer SallyAnn Salsano told TMZ that “Kirk brought light, laughter and loyalty to every moment — both on screen and off. He was more than a cast member; he was family.”

Credit: MTV Credit: MTV

Medas did not have medical insurance so a friend posted a GoFundMe for him before he died.

Several of his “Floribama Shore” castmates posted tributes to him.

Nilsa Prowant described him “as more than a roommate to me (and all of us). You were our brother. You saw the good in every person you met. Made light in dark times. Showed up every single time. My heart is broken … things will never be the same.”