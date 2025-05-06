Kirk Medas, a fun-loving Atlantan who starred in the MTV reality show “Floribama Shore,” died of liver failure last week after battling necrotizing pancreatitis. He was 33.
Medas appeared on all four seasons of “Floribama Shore.” Two seasons were spent in Panama City, Florida, another in St. Petersburg, Florida and its final season was shot in three locations because of the pandemic. The final episode, which was set in Athens, aired in 2021.
“Floribama Shore,” which is available on demand on Paramount+, was an offshoot of “Jersey Shore,” a goofy gathering of young partygoers that became an MTV staple from 2009 to 2012. It turned people into stars with nicknames like JWoww, the Situation and Pauly D. The show reincarnated as “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” in 2018 and will kick off its eighth season later this month.
Medas, who on his Instagram account identified himself as a sports book consultant and actor, wrote his final post a few weeks before his death, noting that “putting down the bottle and picking up the Bible was the best thing I had ever done. My only regret is not making such changes earlier in my life. Still far from perfect but my mind is so much more clear.”
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution interviewed Medas when the show first launched in 2017.
He was a huge fan when “Jersey Shore” debuted.
“I was like 15, 16,” Medas said. “They were just so ratchet and fun. My friends watching would say, ‘Dude! I could see you doing that!’ Now it’s happening.” (His favorite? Pauly D.)
That year, he was hanging with a friend in Panama Beach auditioning to be on “Floribama Shore.” The producers ended up picking Medas and not his friend.
“I’ve always been known as the life of the party,” he said. “I’m outgoing. I always have a smile on my face.”
“Floribama Shore” executive producer SallyAnn Salsano told TMZ that “Kirk brought light, laughter and loyalty to every moment — both on screen and off. He was more than a cast member; he was family.”
Credit: MTV
Credit: MTV
Medas did not have medical insurance so a friend posted a GoFundMe for him before he died.
Several of his “Floribama Shore” castmates posted tributes to him.
Nilsa Prowant described him “as more than a roommate to me (and all of us). You were our brother. You saw the good in every person you met. Made light in dark times. Showed up every single time. My heart is broken … things will never be the same.”
