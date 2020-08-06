GBI searches property of man tied to Ga. church murders investigation

Erik Sparre in a Facebook photo.

Sparre’s roughly two-acre property sits in the Brantley County community of Waynesville in southeast Georgia, a half hours’ drive from Rising Daughter Baptist Church in Camden County, where the murders happened. Waynesville, a sparsely populated area of dirt roads and piney woods speckled with mobile homes near Dixie Motor Speedway, is known as home to Confederate Soldiers Park.

Sparre was initially a suspect in the murders that happened during a church Bible study after his ex-wife’s family secretly recorded him bragging about committing the murders, according to police records.

Sparre was dropped as a suspect because someone who claimed to be Sparre’s boss called a GBI agent to say Sparre was working at a local grocery store on the night of the shooting. But reporting by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed in late 2019 that the “boss” gave a fake name. The man who actually managed the store back then told the newspaper he never spoke with police about Sparre. That revelation prompted Perry’s attorneys with the Georgia Innocence Project and King & Spalding to conduct the DNA test on hair provided by Sparre’s mother.

Rising Daughter Baptist Church in Spring Bluff was the site of the murders of Harold and Thelma Swain on March 11, 1985. TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM

The mother, Gladys Sparre, was found dead two days after a judge tossed Perry’s conviction. Authorities haven’t determined a caused or manner of death for the 79-year-old.

The search of the property was ongoing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

