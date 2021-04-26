Crucial test starts at Georgia Power’s Vogtle nuclear unit

Last month, Georgia Power’s parent, Southern Company, cited the need for additional “remediation work” on the Vogtle construction project “to ensure quality and design standards are met.” It also said it was embarking on a broader review of the quality programs on the project.

A Georgia Power spokesman didn’t provide comment by deadline on the status of that review.

Many other electric utilities in Georgia are partners on the project and have faced added costs as work fell years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget. Georgia Power has maneuvered to eventually pass much of its share of the rising costs on to consumers, though the decision ultimately belongs to the Georgia Public Service Commission.