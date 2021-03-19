Georgia Power now says Vogtle nuclear “likely” to bust deadline

Georgia Power’s parent, Atlanta-based Southern Company, now is acknowledging that the company is likely to miss the current deadline for completing the first of two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle, a move that could further increase consumer costs on a project already years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget.
Potentially more worrisome was the reason given. In a filing on Friday, the company cited the need for additional “remediation work” on the construction project “necessary to ensure quality and design standards are met.” It said that, given the problems found, “primarily related to electrical commodity installations,” it is launching a broader review of the quality programs on the massive project.
The company said “a delay is likely and could add one month or more” on the first new reactor.
Independent monitors and staff for state regulators have long warned that Georgia Power was falling further behind on the project and was unlikely to make its latest deadline, increasing the likelihood of increased costs. Those worries surfaced well before the COVID-19 pandemic raised still more challenges for the project.
Georgia Power said recently that its timetable was challenged. But, for years, it and its parent company have repeatedly assured investors, Wall Street analysts and government regulators that it expected to meet its deadline to have the first of two new reactors in commercial operation in November of this year. That date itself is years later than what the monopoly electric provider agreed to when it started the multibillion-dollar project with the approval of elected members of the Georgia Public Service Commission.
Many other electric providers in Georgia, including municipal systems and electric co-ops, are also contractually tied to the Vogtle expansion.
The expansion of the plant, located south of Augusta, has yet to generate electricity, but monthly bills for Georgia Power customers already include charges related to the project. Additional costs for the project’s construction and additional company profits are expected to be rolled into customer bills later.
If the project is further delayed, Georgia Power faces the prospect of a short-term cut in its government-allowed profits.
Proponents of the project often highlight the reliability of nuclear power and its ability to produce lots of electricity without carbon emissions tied to climate change. Critics have safety concerns and warn of long-lasting toxic waste and the potential for steep cost overruns that would make the project’s electricity more expensive than other options.
The Vogtle expansion is the only major commercial nuclear power expansion project currently underway in the United States.