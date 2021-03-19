Georgia Power now says Vogtle nuclear “likely” to bust deadline

Many other electric providers in Georgia, including municipal systems and electric co-ops, are also contractually tied to the Vogtle expansion.

The expansion of the plant, located south of Augusta, has yet to generate electricity, but monthly bills for Georgia Power customers already include charges related to the project. Additional costs for the project’s construction and additional company profits are expected to be rolled into customer bills later.

If the project is further delayed, Georgia Power faces the prospect of a short-term cut in its government-allowed profits.

Proponents of the project often highlight the reliability of nuclear power and its ability to produce lots of electricity without carbon emissions tied to climate change. Critics have safety concerns and warn of long-lasting toxic waste and the potential for steep cost overruns that would make the project’s electricity more expensive than other options.

The Vogtle expansion is the only major commercial nuclear power expansion project currently underway in the United States.