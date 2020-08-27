The uplifting stories from the AJC’s Celebrating Nurses honorees

The AJC received more than 850 nominations from patients, families, colleagues, and supervisors. The nominees and honorees shared personal stories about how they are making a difference in the lives of their patients and communities they serve.

From these nominations, an independent panel of judges chose 10 nurse honorees and one nurse received the Nurse Leadership award. The nurses who were honored had the opportunity to share how they have worked tirelessly to support and serve their communities.

Explore Here are the top 10 honorees of the AJC Celebrating Nurses Awards

From coordinating heart health awareness events for minority communities to caring for children with respiratory disorders, these nurses exemplify what it means to be a true hero. You can see the full list of honorees here.