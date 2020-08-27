The uplifting stories from the AJC’s Celebrating Nurses honorees

Nurses have always been essential but they are even more so during this year of uncertainty. Nurses and other health care workers are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic every day, demonstrating courage, compassion and a commitment to their communities.
For the past 15 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has honored nurses and the work they do with the AJC’s Celebrating Nurses Awards. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, this year was no different. Today, the AJC hosted the award ceremony in a live-streamed, virtual showcase.
The event was hosted by AJC’s Kevin Riley and WSB-TV’s Jovita Moore. Sponsors included Wellstar, Northside, Herzing University, Kroger, and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
“These are remarkable individuals who are making a positive difference in the lives of others, and it is an honor for us to tell their stories,” said Riley.
“This event is one of my favorites of the year,” said Jovita Moore, anchor at WSB-TV. “And I have my tissues ready because the stories of these remarkable nurses move and inspire me, and I know you will feel the same by the end of this program.”
The AJC received more than 850 nominations from patients, families, colleagues, and supervisors. The nominees and honorees shared personal stories about how they are making a difference in the lives of their patients and communities they serve.
From these nominations, an independent panel of judges chose 10 nurse honorees and one nurse received the Nurse Leadership award. The nurses who were honored had the opportunity to share how they have worked tirelessly to support and serve their communities.
From coordinating heart health awareness events for minority communities to caring for children with respiratory disorders, these nurses exemplify what it means to be a true hero. You can see the full list of honorees here.