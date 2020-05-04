Here are the top 10 honorees of the AJC Celebrating Nurses Awards

Georgia’s nurses come from a variety of backgrounds. From serving as an Army Combat Nurse Medic to working in the ICU after training in Tel Aviv, Israel, there’s no shortage of nurses in the state who have brought their unique skills wholeheartedly to their careers.
While things may look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is excited to honor the nurses who have gone above and beyond the call of duty — especially in today’s times.
Well before the pandemic, the AJC asked the public to nominate nurses for this year’s AJC’s Celebrating Nurses Awards. More than 850 nominations flooded in from colleagues, supervisors, patients and families. From the nominees, an independent panel of judges chose 10 nurse honorees.
While the Celebrating Nurses Awards banquet honoring all 850 nominees has been rescheduled to later this summer due to the circumstances, a special print section in Sunday’s AJC put a spotlight on the nurses’ constant dedication to others.
Among the stories of the 2020 class of Celebrating Nurses are ones of a nurse’s inspiration after organizing an event on African American women’s heart health and another of a nurse working every Christmas to be there for pediatric patients.
This year’s honorees are: