Here are the top 10 honorees of the AJC Celebrating Nurses Awards

Well before the pandemic, the AJC asked the public to nominate nurses for this year’s AJC’s Celebrating Nurses Awards. More than 850 nominations flooded in from colleagues, supervisors, patients and families. From the nominees, an independent panel of judges chose 10 nurse honorees.

While the Celebrating Nurses Awards banquet honoring all 850 nominees has been rescheduled to later this summer due to the circumstances, a special print section in Sunday’s AJC put a spotlight on the nurses’ constant dedication to others.