AJC’s Celebrating Nurses honors 11 exceptional health care workers

Credit: Nancy Clanton / nancy.clanton@ajc.com

Credit: Nancy Clanton / nancy.clanton@ajc.com

By Nancy Badertscher, For the AJC
10 minutes ago

For the 18th consecutive year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution honored 11 of the region’s exceptional nurses.

The 10 Celebrating Nurses award winners and the recipient of the Nursing Leadership award were recognized Friday at a luncheon at Crowne Plaza Ravinia.

The honorees were chosen from nearly 1,000 heartfelt nominations submitted by patients and their families, and the nurses’ co-workers and bosses. A committee of judges spent five weeks reading through the nominations and selecting the winners.

The judges were Beth Reilly, an advanced practice registered nurse with Empath Tidewell Hospice; Felecia Sanchious, a family nurse practitioner with Tampa Bay Radiation Oncology; and Jo Shuford-Guice, a nurse practitioner with River Region Dermatology & Laser and past president of Advanced Practitioners for the River Region.

Judging the nominees for the Nurse Leadership award were: Iris B. Hamilton, RN, MPA, director of Health Care Management, the Government Business Division of Amerigroup; and Angela Pointer, MS, BSN, RN, director of talent acquisition for Sentara Healthcare.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s new Editor-in-Chief, Leroy Chapman Jr., and former WSB-TV News anchor Monica Kaufman Pearson hosted the award luncheon.

Credit: Special to The AJC

Credit: Special to The AJC

Tena Barnes Carraher, co-founder and vice president for Marketing & Communication with The DAISY Foundation, delivered the keynote address at the event.

To read about and watch videos of all honorees, please visit www.ajc.com/pulse/#celebratingnurses or click on a link below:

Nurse leader Millie Sattler, Emory Healthcare

Terri Holden, Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center

Rita Ford, Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Brandie Christian, Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Kathleen LePain, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center

Lisa Treadwell, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Stacey Howard, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egelston

Kellie Mitchell, Wellstar Paulding Hospital

Mark Lee, Emory University Hospital

Janet Rollor, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Anna Paller, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

About the Author

Nancy Badertscher
