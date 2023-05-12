AJC’s Celebrating Nurses honors 11 exceptional health care workers

For the 18th consecutive year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution honored 11 of the region’s exceptional nurses.
The 10 Celebrating Nurses award winners and the recipient of the Nursing Leadership award were recognized Friday at a luncheon at Crowne Plaza Ravinia.
The honorees were chosen from nearly 1,000 heartfelt nominations submitted by patients and their families, and the nurses’ co-workers and bosses. A committee of judges spent five weeks reading through the nominations and selecting the winners.
The judges were Beth Reilly, an advanced practice registered nurse with Empath Tidewell Hospice; Felecia Sanchious, a family nurse practitioner with Tampa Bay Radiation Oncology; and Jo Shuford-Guice, a nurse practitioner with River Region Dermatology & Laser and past president of Advanced Practitioners for the River Region.
Judging the nominees for the Nurse Leadership award were: Iris B. Hamilton, RN, MPA, director of Health Care Management, the Government Business Division of Amerigroup; and Angela Pointer, MS, BSN, RN, director of talent acquisition for Sentara Healthcare.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s new Editor-in-Chief, Leroy Chapman Jr., and former WSB-TV News anchor Monica Kaufman Pearson hosted the award luncheon.
Tena Barnes Carraher, co-founder and vice president for Marketing & Communication with The DAISY Foundation, delivered the keynote address at the event.
