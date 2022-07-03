Sports Insider: In-depth look at baseball season so far, plus game’s future

In this week’s Sports Insider, fans can enjoy an in-depth look at baseball as it approaches the midpoint of the season, with an overview of some of the best performers in the season to date.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s digital magazine also has a 10-page feature on the split between Major League Baseball leaders who want to add technology to speed up the game and traditionalists who want the game’s historic methods to remain part of today’s game.
A wide range of topics in this week’s 55-page edition includes looking at how NBA teams — the Atlanta Hawks included — are prizing top talent over roster depth.
We also take an in-depth look at the impact that college athletics conference realignment is having on the world of football and beyond, and the big money behind a potential mad scramble after USC and UCLA announced their intentions to join the Big Ten.
And we have reaction to Freddie Freeman’s emotional ring ceremony posing a cautionary to tale to all free agents — including the brother of a Braves player.
In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll also find After the Game bonus coverage for the Braves’ win Saturday over the Reds, in addition to a spotlight on Michael Harris, the National League Rookie of the Month for June.
