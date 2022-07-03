ajc logo
Sports Insider: In-depth look at baseball season so far, plus game’s future

060221 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves pinch hitter Johan Camargo reacts as the umpire calls strike three while he headed to first base thinking he had drawn a walk against the Washington Nationals during the 9th inning in a MLB baseball game on Wednesday, Jun 2, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves loss to the Nationals 5-3.

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
060221 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves pinch hitter Johan Camargo reacts as the umpire calls strike three while he headed to first base thinking he had drawn a walk against the Washington Nationals during the 9th inning in a MLB baseball game on Wednesday, Jun 2, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves loss to the Nationals 5-3.

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

1 hour ago

In this week’s Sports Insider, fans can enjoy an in-depth look at baseball as it approaches the midpoint of the season, with an overview of some of the best performers in the season to date.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s digital magazine also has a 10-page feature on the split between Major League Baseball leaders who want to add technology to speed up the game and traditionalists who want the game’s historic methods to remain part of today’s game.

A wide range of topics in this week’s 55-page edition includes looking at how NBA teams — the Atlanta Hawks included — are prizing top talent over roster depth.

We also take an in-depth look at the impact that college athletics conference realignment is having on the world of football and beyond, and the big money behind a potential mad scramble after USC and UCLA announced their intentions to join the Big Ten.

And we have reaction to Freddie Freeman’s emotional ring ceremony posing a cautionary to tale to all free agents — including the brother of a Braves player.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Sports Insider digital magazine, Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Credit: AJC

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Sports Insider digital magazine, Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Sports Insider digital magazine, Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper keeps you updated on the latest sports news, with comprehensive coverage in our weekly Sports Insider. Plus, you’ll find plenty of statistical analysis and video news to enjoy all week long.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll also find After the Game bonus coverage for the Braves’ win Saturday over the Reds, in addition to a spotlight on Michael Harris, the National League Rookie of the Month for June.

Combined ShapeCaption
Michael Harris featured in Braves After the Game, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

Credit: AJC

Michael Harris featured in Braves After the Game, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Michael Harris featured in Braves After the Game, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Read the AJC Sunday ePaper

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

Updates

The Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

Atlanta United from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

