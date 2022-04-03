Special sports coverage in Sunday’s ePaper — NCAA finals are set as Masters Week arrives

Atlanta sports fans may need some extra time to savor the Sunday ePaper from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In addition to the NCAA Tournament Extra, with highlights from the Final Four games on Saturday, there’s the 80-page edition of Sports Insider.
Sports Insider will test your knowledge of the Masters in Augusta, with an interactive quiz. The bulk of Sports Insider is focused on the Masters kicking off Thursday at Augusta, the same day the MLB season begins.
Credit: AJC ePaper
Credit: AJC ePaper
Credit: AJC ePaper
Credit: AJC ePaper
