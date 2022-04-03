ajc logo
Special sports coverage in Sunday’s ePaper — NCAA finals are set as Masters Week arrives

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago
Read a preview of the March Madness championship, and test your knowledge of Augusta National

Atlanta sports fans may need some extra time to savor the Sunday ePaper from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In addition to the NCAA Tournament Extra, with highlights from the Final Four games on Saturday, there’s the 80-page edition of Sports Insider.

Sports Insider will test your knowledge of the Masters in Augusta, with an interactive quiz. The bulk of Sports Insider is focused on the Masters kicking off Thursday at Augusta, the same day the MLB season begins.

Read the AJC Sunday ePaper

To jump straight to this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

