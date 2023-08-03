BreakingNews
Janel Davis returns to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as managing editor

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Janel Davis is returning to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as managing editor over features, food and sports news where she will oversee new initiatives. She’s rejoining the AJC from The Washington Post where she’s served as deputy education editor since Dec. 2021.

Davis worked for the AJC for more than 11 years. She started as a reporter and rose through the newsroom to serve as senior editor for enterprise and hyperlocal news. She oversaw coverage of religion, the environment, education and immigration.

At the Post, she oversaw coverage of local education in a post-pandemic world, amidst political culture wars.

“Janel is respected in our newsroom for the integrity, skill and experience she brings to her work. She balances urgency with close attention to detail and knows how to bring out the best in reporters,” said Leroy Chapman Jr., editor-in-chef. “She is going to play a pivotal role in our newsroom as we rapidly launch several new initiatives.”

Her previous journalism experience includes working as a reporter for The Gazette in Montgomery County, Maryland and The Memphis Flyer in Tennessee. Davis’s degree in mass communications is from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge.

“I care deeply about Atlanta, and I understand the important role the AJC plays to make this city and region a great place to live,” Davis said. “I’m excited to help share in the future of the AJC, and I’m looking forward to working with the colleagues I’ve known and admired for so long, as well as new ones.”

