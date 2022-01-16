Extra coverage of UGA championship parade in new Sunday ePaper feature, Sports Insider

The Sunday edition of The Atlanta Journal-Consitution ePaper includes a new online bonus, and today it’s also a bonus treat for Georgia Bulldogs fans still savoring the national championship.
Sports Insider, published weekly on Sundays in the ePaper, is an online-only deep dive into the world of sports, featuring stunning photography and much more than the scores.
Sunday’s edition includes bonus coverage of the UGA parade and standing-room only celebration in Sanford Stadium, including a two-page photo of the moment when UGA player Jordan Davis raised his shirt to reveal an Atlanta Braves World Series shirt underneath. The photo was published with the headline, “Two Championships ... Double the pride.”
Sports Insider, our new weekly digital magazine, available to subscribers beginning Jan. 16, will focus on fun and informative features and provide an engaging “deep read” that will have you coming back to the online magazine all week. Learn more about Sports Insider.
It is being made available for a limited time to readers who are not yet subscribers.
UGA fans will find full coverage of the Georgia Bulldogs celebration in the print and ePaper editions of the AJC and the Georgia Bulldogs page on ajc.com, including three photo galleries from Athens on Saturday.
Subscribers will find more coverage, including souvenir pages, in print and ePaper editions.
