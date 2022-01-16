Extra coverage of UGA championship parade in new Sunday ePaper feature, Sports Insider

Sports Insider, published weekly on Sundays in the ePaper, is an online-only deep dive into the world of sports, featuring stunning photography and much more than the scores.

Sunday’s edition includes bonus coverage of the UGA parade and standing-room only celebration in Sanford Stadium, including a two-page photo of the moment when UGA player Jordan Davis raised his shirt to reveal an Atlanta Braves World Series shirt underneath. The photo was published with the headline, “Two Championships ... Double the pride.”