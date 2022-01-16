Hamburger icon
Extra coverage of UGA championship parade in new Sunday ePaper feature, Sports Insider

Credit: AJC ePaper

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Sunday edition of The Atlanta Journal-Consitution ePaper includes a new online bonus, and today it’s also a bonus treat for Georgia Bulldogs fans still savoring the national championship.

Sports Insider, published weekly on Sundays in the ePaper, is an online-only deep dive into the world of sports, featuring stunning photography and much more than the scores.

Sunday’s edition includes bonus coverage of the UGA parade and standing-room only celebration in Sanford Stadium, including a two-page photo of the moment when UGA player Jordan Davis raised his shirt to reveal an Atlanta Braves World Series shirt underneath. The photo was published with the headline, “Two Championships ... Double the pride.”

Sports Insider, our new weekly digital magazine, available to subscribers beginning Jan. 16, will focus on fun and informative features and provide an engaging “deep read” that will have you coming back to the online magazine all week. Learn more about Sports Insider.

It is being made available for a limited time to readers who are not yet subscribers.

Read Sports Insider here

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

UGA fans will find full coverage of the Georgia Bulldogs celebration in the print and ePaper editions of the AJC and the Georgia Bulldogs page on ajc.com, including three photo galleries from Athens on Saturday.

Sports Insider will appear Sundays in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper

Georgia-Alabama championship coverage

Athens celebrates its long-awaited Bulldogs title with parade and stadium event

UGA fans: How to find souvenir editions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The drought is over: Georgia is national champion again

Mark Bradley: Mighty Georgia runs down Bama to claim its long-sought championship

QB Stetson Bennett’s story a testament to the Georgia community that nurtured him

Steve Hummer: Champion 1980 Bulldogs have waited long enough for company

LIVE FROM THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Read minute-by-minute updates from AJC journalists during the game

Full coverage on AJC.com

Subscribers will find more coverage, including souvenir pages, in print and ePaper editions.

ExploreLearn more about popular features in the ePaper
