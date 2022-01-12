Hamburger icon
Sports Insider will appear Sundays in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Sunday editions of The Atlanta Journal-Consitution ePaper will now include Sports Insider, a weekly deep-dive into the world of sports, featuring stunning photography and much more than the scores.

The new section, available beginning Jan. 16 and available to ePaper subscribers, will focus on fun and informative features and an engaging “deep read” from the AJC’s sports journalists and our content partners.

Sports Insider joins other ePaper exclusives, including After the Game sections in season for the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and major sport events.

It’s one of the many benefits of subscribing – and a way to support our local journalistic mission.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Investigations
