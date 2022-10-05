BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-85 in Gwinnett County
ajc logo
X

Beasts of the East! — Read about the Braves’ repeat victory as NL East champs in the Wednesday ePaper

About Us
37 minutes ago

The Braves did it! They beat the Marlins 2-1 Tuesday to capture the NL East title – their fifth in a row, the longest such streak in Major League Baseball.

The AJC has all the angles covered, from how the Braves won to the celebration to some potentially really good news about one of their key players. Find it all in our 6-page Braves After the Game section here:

Braves After the Game for Wednesday

You’ll find exclusive stories and photographs plus a new episode of our Braves Report podcast, along with interactive stats.

The Monday ePaper edition also includes exclusive coverage of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who is now the undisputed home run king of the American League after hitting his 62nd homer of the season Tuesday night in Texas. He passed another Yankee, Roger Maris, who launched 61 home runs in 1961.

Read the AJC Wednesday ePaper

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

ExploreLearn more about popular features in the ePaper

Updates

The Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Explore‘This is special’: Braves embrace latest NL East title, ready for another postseason run

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

The latest on Braves rookie Spencer Strider 12h ago

Invited to revisit win over Pittsburgh, Brent Key passes
15h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Jaylon King likely out for season with leg injury
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Strong field of College Football Playoff hopefuls could mean Georgia must win out
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Strong field of College Football Playoff hopefuls could mean Georgia must win out
15h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech needs Charlie Thomas, but targeting penalties are an issue
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC ePaper

Sweep! — Read about the Braves’ 3-game victory over the Mets in the Monday ePaper
Braves, Georgia, Tech covered in Sports Insider, AJC bonus content
Sports Insider: Full coverage of Georgia, Tech football; previews of top events
Featured

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Who is Herschel Walker’s son, Christian?
19h ago
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top