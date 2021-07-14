Awards: Pulitzer Prizes Awarded to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

1988, Cartooning, Doug Marlette, The Atlanta Constitution, shared with the Charlotte Observer. The Pulitzer board permitted the AJC to break the calendar-year rule and enter cartoons drawn by Marlette while he was an Observer employee, regarding the ongoing PTL religious broadcasting scandal. Six of the 10 entered cartoons were published in the Constitution, while four were Observer cartoons.

1989, Investigative Reporting, Bill Dedman, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “The Color of Money,” a series about discrimination in lending practices in metro Atlanta.

1993, Explanatory Journalism, Mike Toner, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “When Bugs Fight Back,” a series about how organisms have developed resistance to antibiotics and pesticides.

1995, Cartooning, Mike Luckovich, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, for a year’s sampling of cartoons on issues ranging from U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich to basketball great Dominique Wilkins to the 1996 Summer Olympic Games mascot.

2006, Editorial Cartooning, Mike Luckovich, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, for a year’s sampling of cartoons including W-H-Y, which featured the names of the first 2,000 U.S. soldiers to die in Iraq.

2007, Commentary, Cynthia Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, for her powerfully written, influential editorial columns.

2007, History, Hank Klibanoff, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, for his book, “The Race Beat: The Press, the Civil Rights Struggle, and the Awakening of a Nation” (written with Gene Roberts).