Atlanta Pulitzer Prize winner George Goodwin dies at 97

George Evans Goodwin Jr.

The series of stories exposing vote fraud in the governor’s race earned Goodwin, then a 29-year-old City Hall reporter, the 1948 Pulitzer Prize for local reporting.

Then, in 1952, Goodwin walked away from the business and helped transform public relations, becoming a civic leader.

Goodwin said in 2006 that the Pulitzer gave him “entre, access to people and things I might not have gotten otherwise.” But that came with a price. No matter what he did afterward, he said, his work as a young reporter is how he will be remembered.

“Those will be the first three words of my obituary,” he said. “Pulitzer Prize winner.”

In 2012, Goodwin was inducted into the Atlanta Press Club’s Hall of Fame.

