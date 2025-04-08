For residents living in areas known as food deserts, obtaining fresh, in-season produce is not always easy. Goodr, an Atlanta-based company that uses technology to address food waste and hunger, is stepping in to help.
The startup is partnering with Wellstar Health System to create a series of pop-up grocery events around metro Atlanta, bringing free and fresh food to Georgia families.
“These markets are more than just an opportunity for families to receive free groceries — they are a lifeline,” Goodr Founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston said in a news release.
Crowe-Houston founded the company in 2017, after noticing how much food some businesses were throwing away.
“Hunger is not an issue of scarcity,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this year. “It’s really about logistics. How do we connect this excess food with the millions of people?”
The pop-up stores will be held in April, May, June, September and October. Similar events have been held by Goodr and Wellstar for four consecutive years. At each event, 20,000 pounds of fresh food will be distributed. Organizers will also provide free health screenings, wellness resources and nutrition education.
“Health and wellness begin with access to nutritious food, which is a struggle for too many people in our community,” said Elise Lockamy-Kassim, assistant vice president for community health at the Center for Health Equity at Wellstar Health System, in a news release.
According to the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, 1.6 million Georgians received benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, also known as food stamps. The Georgia Division of Human Services found that Georgia ranks ninth in “low access tracks to key food resources.” Many issues derive from Georgia being home to some of the country’s largest food deserts, according to a news release from Goodr.
When there are no reliable grocery stores nearby, many families often rely on fast food and convenience stores, leading to issues like high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes. To Goodr, these pop-up stores are about more than just food. They are about delivering “dignity, better health, and hope.”
“I’ve spoken with mothers who skip meals so their children can eat, seniors forced to ration what little they have, and workers who spend most of their paycheck just to put food on the table,” Crowe-Houston said in a news release. “Thanks to Wellstar Health System’s continued sponsorship, we serve those who need it most and work toward a future where no one must go hungry.”
Here is a list of upcoming pop-up stores to look out for. To register, visit the Wellstar Mobile Market website or email info@goodr.co for more information.
- Griffin on Thursday, April 10, at New Mercy Baptist Church
- Atlanta on Wednesday, April 16, at the Center for Black Women’s Wellness
- Douglasville on Thursday, April 17, at First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville
- Jackson on Tuesday, April 22, at Butts County Life Enrichment
- Dallas on Saturday, April 26, at P.B. Ritch Middle School
- Roswell on Thursday, May 1, at Roswell Organization for Community Development
- LaGrange on Saturday, May 3, at AMC CLASSIC LaGrange 10
