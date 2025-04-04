Can Lovett’s Slater Nalley win ‘American Idol?’ He’s on his way

He is one of 62 remaining singers, and based on how much time “Idol” has given him so far, he has an inside track to the top 24 and subsequent live shows. A winner will be named in just seven weeks.

“I’ve been lucky and blessed to have an awesome gift,” Nalley said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “To be able to share it on this platform is nothing short of amazing.”

Credit: Disney Credit: Disney

Another Atlantan, Baylee Littrell, son of Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell, also performed an original song Monday that impressed the judges and he made it through to the next round.

Slater said he prides himself on his work ethic: “I can say successfully and humbly that I’m self taught. I learned how to play the piano by myself at age 12.”

For his Hollywood Week arena performance that aired Monday, he chose a second original song “Foolish Pride” that stemmed from a relationship break up.

“I wouldn’t have been on ‘Idol’ without that song,” Slater said. “It made me gain confidence about my songwriting ability. The song was not just about that relationship but my friendships as well. Sometimes I shut people off and do my own thing. I remember times when people didn’t treat me the best and I didn’t always react well. It’s a brutally honest look at myself. It’s almost unattractively honest.”

Slater said he was one of the last people to perform on the first of two days of taping that round at the Orpheum Theatre in Hollywood. “I was supposed to say a fun fact about myself,” he said. “I don’t remember what I said. I blacked out.”

But once Slater started singing, he was fine. “I rose to the occasion,” he said. And the judges were kind.

“Slater, you have a lot going on in that heart, mind, soul, spirit,” judge Luke Bryan said.

“I’m scared,” said fellow judge and former “Idol” winner Carrie Underwood. “That was so good, I’m scared.”

Slater loves modern country artists such as Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers and Sturgill Simpson. “Just seeing them live has made me a better performer,” he said. “I’ve adapted some of their strategies.”

His prime live performing time has been in the summers in Leland, Michigan, visiting his grandparents and working local spots like the Dune Bird Winery in Northport and V.I. Grill in Suttons Bay.

Slater said at heart he’s a songwriter. “I have over 50 songs I’ve written,” he said. “About 15 I’m ready to start sharing with the world.”

The first audition, he said, was truly unforgettable, in part because he was able to bring his teacher along.

“God put us both in each other’s lives at the right time,” Slater said.

His success has been solace for his teacher.

“Life has been a whirlwind and overwhelming in the very best way,” Michele said in an email. “I have received the most heartwarming and heartbreaking stories, all of whom say how much Slater’s song ‘Trace of You’ has helped them with their own grief... We are finding joy in the darkness. We miss Carter, our sunshine, so very much, but this song breathes such beautiful life into our lives.”

WHERE TO WATCH

“American Idol”

8 p.m. Sundays and Mondays on ABC and available on Hulu on demand