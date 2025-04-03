The warmer weather often means more days spent near the water, whether that’s a nearby lake, the beach or a pool. This relaxing time can bring an increase in rules and supervision if you have kids.

However, for parents and caregivers of children with autism, days by the water can mean dodging dangers at every turn — especially for kids who elope or wander away unsupervised. Experts say this behavior can be a constant stressor in their lives and one of the major hindrances to keeping their child safe.

“There is some evidence that elopement is one of the leading contributors to kids on the spectrum having double the premature death rate of their neurotypical peers, and drowning is the biggest factor in the elopement category,” Dr. Nathan Call, vice president of Marcus Autism Center, a subsidiary of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

While not all autistic people are drawn to water, it is possible for some to develop a special relationship to it, explained Dr. Maneesha Agarwal, an emergency room physician at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“They may like the visual aspect of shimmering water, the sounds of the water rippling or splashing, the tactile sensation of water on skin and the sense of pressure against the body,” Agarwal told the AJC.

Elopement can also occur away from bodies of water and can be driven by any number of special interests.

“We saw a kid not long ago who was really into ceiling fans,” Call said. “Sometimes, without telling anyone, he would leave his house and walk into the neighbor’s house and turn on their ceiling fans.”

Other common risks associated with elopement include children walking into traffic or falling victim to abduction. According to Call, the Marcus Autism Center has been conducting trials to find ways to curb the behavior.

“Between the ages of 4 and 7, 46% of kids on the spectrum have a history of elopement, whereas 11% of neurotypical kids eloped in that age range,” said Call. “By age 8 or so, elopement is very rare in neurotypical kids, but still occurs in about a quarter of kids on the autism spectrum.”

What should you do if your child struggles with elopement?

Parents and caregivers of children with autism should always be “water-competent” and able to perform CPR in case the unthinkable happens, says Agarwal.

She also recommends parents place as many barriers between your child and bodies of water as possible. Any pool on your property should be enclosed in a 4-foot high fence with a self-latching gate.

“If you know or have concerns that your child may wander, invest in technology to notify you if this happens,” Agarwal suggested. “If your child goes missing, the first place you should always check is any nearby bodies of water.”

Places your child frequents, such as school or summer camp, should be informed of the behavior and aware of the nearest bodies of water to better protect your child. Parents should also identify the highest risk areas near their home and enlist neighbors to keep watch.

“A really determined child on the spectrum can be hard to stop and monitor,” Call warns. In general, it is always best to be overly cautious when it comes to a child who elopes.

“If you cannot guarantee appropriate supervision of your child at a pool party, it’s best to skip it altogether,” Agarwal said.

How can friends and family help?

For friends and family members of people raising autistic children, there are steps you can take to assist those struggling with elopement.

“In the age that we’re in, fewer and fewer people feel comfortable getting involved with someone else’s kid, and families may need to give permission to the people in their community and in their neighborhood to step in if they see a child who isn’t being supervised,” Call told the AJC. “One of the first things to do is talk to the neighbors and let them know ‘If you see my kid wandering without me around, please step in. It is OK to stop them. Here is my contact information.‘”

If you are unable to physically assist families struggling with elopement in person, there are still many ways to support them emotionally. Meeting children on the autism spectrum where they are and helping them in the way they need is the best way to proceed.

“It’s unfortunate that sometimes families who are trying to raise a child who elopes are occasionally viewed as part of the problem,” Call said. “We absolutely have seen parents who are taking heroic level efforts, going to extreme lengths to try to keep that child safe, and still struggle with that.”