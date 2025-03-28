BREAKING
Gwinnett police searching for missing nonverbal 5-year-old

Indi Bullock, 5, has been missing since Thursday. He is nonverbal and was last seen jumping from his apartment's balcony.

With the help of K-9s and dive teams, Gwinnett County police have been searching feverishly for a nonverbal 5-year-old who disappeared after jumping over his apartment’s balcony Thursday afternoon.

Officials said Friday they have been “deploying multiple resources simultaneously” in hopes of finding little Indi Bullock.

The boy is described as being approximately 3 feet tall and weighing around 45 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, green shorts and no shoes. His hair is in two braids, police said.

Indi left his home at the Reflections on Sweetwater Apartments, located at 3405 Sweetwater Road, shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. The complex is just east of Pleasant Hill Road and backs up to the MAA Prescott apartment community. There are two ponds between the properties.

“GCPD has been actively searching since the child was reported missing, with officers from various specialized units across the department to assist in the effort,” spokesperson Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said in a statement.

Officials said two K-9 units are searching the area where Indi was last seen. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is also involved and has brought in a remotely operated submarine with cameras, which scanned one of the retention ponds “for four to five hours.”

A helicopter and drones are also aiding the search with thermal imaging cameras, police said.

Gwinnett’s fire department deployed its Swift Water Rescue Team and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team has also joined the search effort.

“He is a very sweet, loving boy. He really is,” Jessica Morales, one of Indi’s teachers, told Channel 2 Action News.

“We all want him to be safe and found, and that’s that,” another teacher, Shatori Davenport, told the news station.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 770-513-5300 or call 911.

