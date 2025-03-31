“I think my energy is amazing,” she said during an interview at Omni Coffee & Eggs in Castleberry Hill, one of her favorite local spots. “I’m not scared to be who I am. I’m not scared to show my flaws, and I think that’s what separates me from others.”

Credit: Geomar Hernandez Credit: Geomar Hernandez

Frost started creating content at 12. She’d make YouTube videos featuring pranks with her brother and fellow streamer Deshae Frost. She later moved to Los Angeles and started doing her own videos, which featured everything from beauty to relationship content. It was on YouTube that Frost” honed her comedic instincts and learned to stay true to herself.

But growing up on the Internet wasn’t easy. As she gained popularity, leaders at her school said she was becoming a distraction and encouraged her to be homeschooled.

“I kind of took it hard,” she said. “I didn’t know how to navigate that when I was younger. But, you know, the more you do it, and the older I got, it kind of became a lifestyle, you know, and I know what to keep private.”

She credits her faith in God and strong support system for maintaining her “tunnel vision.” Last year, she moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles in search of a fresh start. Shortly after relocating, she decided to become a full-time streamer. Frost wouldn’t disclose how much she makes from streaming now, but shares it’s “more than enough.”

Being closer to family helped with the transition. Her mom, Monique Carrillo, who’s also based in Atlanta, serves as her manager and helps form creative ideas. Carillo previously worked as a product manager with veteran Atlanta music executive Deb Antney, who has counted Nicki Minaj, Waka Flocka Flame and OJ da Juiceman among her clients.

Carrillo said Brooklyn has always stood 10 toes down on authenticity, regardless of the medium.

“She’s always done what she felt comfortable doing,” Carrillo said. “I’ve always complimented her on things that stood out to me. It was like, oh, you can sing really good, so just keep practicing. She always took my advice or direction and she did it. Everything happened organically.”

Frost has enjoyed the local hospitality. Fellow Atlanta-based content creator Funny Marco has appeared on her stream. Kai Cenat, who also lives in Atlanta, gave Frost a shout-out on his. Soon, she plans to do a stream with rapper Latto.

Although many of the most popular faces in the streaming world are men, Frost is focused on her own journey and supporting others along the way.

“I told myself every day that I was going to be here, and, by the grace of God, I am,” she said. “I don’t think women should even compare themselves to men in streaming because I feel like everybody can do it, and I hope everybody wins.”

But she’s not in a rush. Frost wants to go at her own pace—whether it be streaming, a singing career (she already has a few songs on streaming platforms) or simply making content that feels true to who she is.

For Frost, her audience is what makes her love streaming. While views are important, they’re not her primary motivation. She genuinely enjoys connecting with fans.

Case in point? A fan recently spotted her at Omni Coffee & Eggs and asked her to listen to his artist’s music. Although Frost was in a rush for another interview, she greeted him with a smile and listened to the song on his phone while walking to her car.

“As long as you love what you do, you can’t lose,” she said.