Waka Flocka Flame seeking to win again on Revolt TV’s ‘Crew League’

Atlanta’s Waka Flocka Flame is best known as a rapper and reality show star.

But the man can play basketball, too, as shown by his team’s win in season four of Revolt TV’s annual celebrity “Crew League” championship. He beat 21 Savage’s team.

He is back again this season and is featured in the fourth episode of season 5 of “Crew League,” which hits YouTube at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. His team goes up against Nick Cannon’s crew. All these competitions were shot this spring at State Farm Arena.

“I’m sipping mojitos and strawberry mojitos on vacation when they called and said we have to defend our title,” he said. “So I came to whoop [expletive.] I’m Charles Barkley this season!”

But he does respect Cannon, who is a TV host, producer and comic who shoots his comedy show “Wild ‘n Out” in Atlanta. “That’s my little brother,” he said. “That’s my dawg.”

Waka said he grew up a pretty decent basketball player but “I was a hood player. I was arrogant. I couldn’t make it to the NBA with that attitude. So when I got into music, I became more of a team player. That’s also how we won last season. Teamwork, baby!”

He brought back the same players, friends who provide a nice mix of skills for this unusual four-on-four game set up.

And he didn’t see any hometown advantage playing at State Farm Arena. “Skills is the only advantage,” he said. “Doesn’t matter where you at.”

Waka, 37, who was briefly on VH1′s “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” followed by three seasons of WE-TV’s “Waka and Tammy,” divorced Tammy Rivera last year after eight years of marriage. Being single, for him, is just fine.

“When you’re a grown man, you don’t think about the status of your relationship,” he said. “I’m 6′6″. I look good. I have good credit. I have no kids running around, no drug problems, no health issues. I think I’m a [expletive] pony!”

If you want to see him perform, he will be at a Red Bull sponsored party Saturday night at Underground Atlanta Saturday night. Tickets start at $15.

IF YOU WATCH

“Crew League,” on YouTube Fridays at 5 p.m. and on Mondays at 10 p.m. on Revolt TV

IF YOU GO

“Red Bull Unlocked,” 8 p.m. Saturday Sept. 9, $15-$20, Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St., Atlanta, win.gs/UnlockedATL

Participants include Bar Vegan, Slutty Vegan, Clermont Lounge, Future, Magic City, MJQ, PBR, Sister Louisa’s Church, Dolo’s Pizza, Peach Museum. Performers include Waka Flocka Flame, Big Freedia, Bryan-Michael Cox, Hourglass, DJ EU, Jeremy Avalon, Sofa King Evil, Ashton Leroux, DJ LowRay and DJ Dolph.