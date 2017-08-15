Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
71
2
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Braves rank in bottom half of league in Way Too Early power rankings

0

breaking news

GOP unveils tax plan calling for major changes to deductions

Braves rank in bottom half of league in Way Too Early power rankings

10:24 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 Sports
Sports
View CaptionHide Caption
Steve Hummer/Steve Hummer’s Further Review blog
A meeting of noted Braves third basemen breaks out, post-game. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Less that 24 hours after the Houston Astros won the World Series, ESPN released its Way Too Early MLB power rankings on Thursday. The Braves were ranked No. 23, ahead of only the Philadelphia Phillies in the N.L. East.

After a 72-90 record, ESPN’s David Schoenfield wrote that even though the Braves had a new stadium last season and officials tried to convince fans they were a sleeper playoff contender, they weren’t. And they won’t be in 2018.

“Freddie Freeman is a legit superstar, Ender Inciarte is underrated, and Ozzie Albies looks like a future stud, but they're still stuck with Matt Kemp and Nick Markakis (combined WAR of minus-0.6), and Dansby Swanson has to rebuild his value after a miserable season,”  Schoenfield wrote. “The biggest issue, however, is that they're still waiting on all these young pitchers. Mike Foltynewicz, Sean Newcomb and Luiz Gohara could put it all together, but it still seems like the Braves are a couple years away.”

View Comments 0

Weather and Traffic

71
30303
2

Most Read

  1. LIVE UPDATES: Republicans roll out GOP tax reform bill | Jamie Dupree - AJC
  2. Former coach: Inappropriate text sent to student was an accident
  3. Gwinnett news: Suwanee city council candidate defends tweets

Things To Do

Add Event +

More from ajc.com

Topics
Sports
North Carolina basketball: Why Joel Berry II believes breaking his hand could help him in the...
Sports
Ramon Richards says practicing against Mason Rudolph prepared him for any quarterback in the...
News
Chamblee nears completion of Chamblee Dunwoody streetscape improvement
More Than Your Average Mum (11 photos)
Sports
PFF: Baker Mayfield ranked No. 1 among draft-eligible quarterbacks
Sports
Lou Groza Award: Michigan’s Quinn Nordin, Indiana’s Griffin Oakes named semifinalists