This week is National Poison Prevention Week, which means it’s the perfect time to talk about something every pet owner dreads — accidental poisoning.

The ASPCA’s Animal Poison Control Center handled more than 451,000 calls in 2024, a 4% jump from the previous year, according to the organization. While accidental ingestion of medications, foods and recreational substances is common nationwide, the biggest toxin reported in Georgia is chocolate.

Why is chocolate so dangerous to pets?

We wish our animal friends could enjoy chocolate the same way we do. Still, dogs and cats are highly sensitive to theobromine and caffeine, compounds found in chocolate that can elevate heart rates, cause tremors and lead to fatal toxicity.

The ASPCA notes that while a 50-pound dog only needs to eat 5.5 ounces of dark chocolate to suffer serious effects, a human would have to consume an astounding 32 pounds of the same chocolate for similar toxicity.

Other hidden dangers lurking in your home

Beyond chocolate, the Animal Poison Control Center’s 2024 report highlights additional household hazards:

Over-the-counter medications — Accounting for 16.5% of all cases, things like ibuprofen, naproxen and even vitamins are toxic to pets and can lead to severe liver or kidney damage.

— Accounting for 16.5% of all cases, things like ibuprofen, naproxen and even vitamins are toxic to pets and can lead to severe liver or kidney damage. Human foods — Your pup may be begging for a bite, but certain foods are dangerous. Xylitol (found in sugar-free gum and some peanut butter), grapes, raisins, onions and garlic can all cause symptoms like kidney failure or low blood sugar.

— Your pup may be begging for a bite, but certain foods are dangerous. Xylitol (found in sugar-free gum and some peanut butter), grapes, raisins, onions and garlic can all cause symptoms like kidney failure or low blood sugar. Recreational drugs — While THC-based exposures have declined because of increased awareness, hallucinogenic mushrooms are on the rise, posing serious damage to your pet’s nervous system.

What to do if your pet eats something toxic

If you suspect your pet has ingested a toxic substance:

Call your vet immediately or contact the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435. Watch for symptoms, including vomiting, seizures, drooling, lethargy or abnormal behavior. Do not induce vomiting without veterinary guidance — some substances can cause more harm when brought back up.

“Every year, we notice an increase in the number of calls from concerned pet owners regarding potential toxin exposure. This trend shows a growing awareness of the potential risks faced by our beloved pets,” Dr. Tina Wismer, senior director of toxicology at the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center, said in a press release.

The good news? The more we know, the better we can protect our furry friends. So, keep those chocolate bars, pill bottles and questionable mushrooms out of reach, and let’s keep our pets safe, happy and healthy.

