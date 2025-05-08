Beauty and wellness

Skin Pharm: Gift her the glow-up she deserves with a Skin Pharm gift card. The clinic offers treatments like Gold Infusion facials and medical-grade skincare.

Layermor Body Oil: This body oil is chef’s kiss. It smells amazing, lasts all day and features nontoxic, transparent ingredients. It sells out for a reason.

Olive Branch Wellness Boutique: Support local and keep it clean with plant-based skin and hair care from Olive Branch Wellness Boutique. Think: effective, nontoxic products that do exactly what they promise.

Experiences

Mother’s Day at the Atlanta Botanical Garden: Treat her to a day of live music, cocktails and springtime magic. 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. Sunday. 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. atlantabg.org

Mamma Mia! ABBA Drag Brunch: Sequins and sparkles are highly encouraged at this Mother’s Day drag brunch, where Atlanta’s fiercest queens serve up ABBA hits and all the “Mamma Mia” vibes. 12:30 p.m. Sunday. 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. citywinery.com

Olfactory custom fragrance: Olfactory reimagines fine fragrance with a playful, hands-on twist. At its Ponce City Market shop, expert “scentologists” guide you through a fun, personalized process to craft your own signature scent — bottled fresh on-site. A luxe, one-of-a-kind experience Mom will never forget.

Woodhouse Spa: A timeless classic. Book her a spa day or a massage for some much-needed zen.

For new or expecting moms

Haven Postnatal Retreat: The ultimate gift of rest. Haven is Atlanta’s first luxury postnatal retreat, offering plush stays at the Four Seasons with expert postpartum care, gourmet meals, massages, mental health support and even nightly foot baths. This is what every new mom dreams of.

Hello Postpartum Gift Boxes: Thoughtfully curated boxes packed with self-care goodies like calming teas, herbal balms and postpartum essentials, all sourced from small businesses.

Home and kitchen

Stasher x Molly Baz Sourdough Starter Kit: This collab is a dream. Molly Baz’s (bestselling cookbook author) personal sourdough starter, plus Stasher’s reusable Stretch Lids and all the bread-making basics. Fun, eco-friendly and totally Instagram-worthy.

Via Citrus Tree: This Atlanta-based brand ships citrus trees straight from its farm to your doorstep, adding a fresh burst of life (and vitamin C) to Mom’s patio. A gift that keeps on giving with fragrant blooms and fresh fruit.

Last-minute lifesavers

Blue Sky Planner: Chic, practical and under $15 — something she’ll put to use.

Hungryroot subscription: This AI-powered grocery and recipe service takes the mental load off meal planning. She’ll thank you later, especially if you cook the meal once delivered.

Bright Littles Conversation Club: A daily digital conversation card that makes meaningful connections easy. Moms get one thoughtful question each weekday designed to spark deeper convos with their child (or children) in five minutes or less.

A gift card: Whether it’s for her fave spa, coffee or record store, you can’t go wrong with letting her pick her own treat.

Little luxuries

Topdrawer Eze Sunglasses: No lie — these shades are to die for. Sleek, timeless and endlessly cool, they’re the kind of sunglasses that instantly elevate any look.

44th & 3rd Bookseller: Grab a book (or two) from this Black-owned Atlanta bookstore. Pair with a cute bookmark for an extra personal touch.

Mickey Lynn Jewelry: Time to swap Mom’s Amazon finds for stunning small-batch pieces and ultracool permanent jewelry that’s handcrafted in Atlanta. Serious style upgrade.

Tech gifts

Loftie Alarm Clock: A thoughtful, stress-busting gift to help her swap screen time for actual downtime. With meditations, sound baths and a two-phase, gentle alarm, it’s a total sleep game changer.

Polaroid Flip Camera: For the mom who loves capturing memories. Polaroid’s latest instant camera is easy to use and delivers gorgeous, high-quality snaps in seconds.

AJC Subscription: The gift of staying in the know is always a win.