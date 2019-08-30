Difference between a category 4 hurricane and category 5

Category 1: wind speed of 74-95 mph; very dangerous winds will produce some damage

Category 2: wind speed of 96-110 mph; extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage

Category 3: wind speed of 111-129 mph; devastating damage will occur

Category 4: wind speed of 130-156 mph; catastrophic damage will occur

Category 5: wind speed more than 156 mph; catastrophic damage will occur

Eye

The roughly circular area of comparatively light winds at the center of a storm.

Hurricane warning

A hurricane warning is an announcement that sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are expected. The warning can remain in effect — even if winds are less than hurricane force — when dangerously high water, or dangerously high water waves are present.

Hurricane watch

A hurricane watch is an announcement that sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are possible. A watch is issued about 48 hours before a storm is expected to reach tropical storm force, because preparations are difficult once that happens.

Landfall

When meteorologists say a hurricane will make landfall soon, they are talking about when the eye of the storm meets the coastline.

Major hurricane

A hurricane that is classified as Category 3 or higher.

Storm surge

An abnormal rise in sea level accompanying a hurricane or other intense storm. Storm surge is usually estimated by subtracting the normal or astronomic high tide from the observed storm tide.