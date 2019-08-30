Difference between a category 4 hurricane and category 5

All eyes are on Hurricane Laura as the massive storm makes its way toward Louisiana and Texas.
As you watch televised reports from meteorologists at Channel 2 Action News, you might wonder what some of those terms they’re using actually mean.
Here is a quick list of the most used hurricane words and what they mean according to the National Hurricane Center.
Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale
The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is a 1 to 5 categorization based on the hurricane's intensity.
- Category 1: wind speed of 74-95 mph; very dangerous winds will produce some damage
- Category 2: wind speed of 96-110 mph; extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage
- Category 3: wind speed of 111-129 mph; devastating damage will occur
- Category 4: wind speed of 130-156 mph; catastrophic damage will occur
- Category 5: wind speed more than 156 mph; catastrophic damage will occur
Eye
The roughly circular area of comparatively light winds at the center of a storm.
Hurricane warning
A hurricane warning is an announcement that sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are expected. The warning can remain in effect — even if winds are less than hurricane force — when dangerously high water, or dangerously high water waves are present.
Hurricane watch
A hurricane watch is an announcement that sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are possible. A watch is issued about 48 hours before a storm is expected to reach tropical storm force, because preparations are difficult once that happens.
Landfall
When meteorologists say a hurricane will make landfall soon, they are talking about when the eye of the storm meets the coastline.
Major hurricane
A hurricane that is classified as Category 3 or higher.
Storm surge
An abnormal rise in sea level accompanying a hurricane or other intense storm. Storm surge is usually estimated by subtracting the normal or astronomic high tide from the observed storm tide.