Keep butter, toss eggs: Here’s what to keep, throw away if you lose power

With millions of people having lost power due to Hurricane Zeta, there is bound to be thousands of pounds of spoiled food waiting at the end of this catastrophic storm.
Even if you followed the golden rules of keeping your food safe, like keeping your refrigerator door closed and placing your perishable items in the freezer, there still could be some foods not worth saving if your power was (or still is) out for 24 hours or more.
If you’re going through your fridge over the next few days, we’ve got you covered.
Here’s a list of what food you can keep and what should be thrown out after a power outage:
Tip: Discard any perishable food, including meat, poultry and seafood, that has been above 40 degrees F for more than 2 hours.
What throw out:
Eggs
Cheese
Yogurt
Sour cream
Cut fruit
Condiments
Biscuits
Rolls
What to keep:
Butter
Margarine
Fruit juice
Canned fruits
Whole fruits
Jams
Pickles
Vinegar-based dressings
Soy sauce
Mustard
Olives
Ketchup
Bread
Rolls
Muffins
Tortillas
Waffles
Pancakes
Raw vegetables
Fruit pies
Herbs