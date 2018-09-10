X

Keep butter, toss eggs: Here’s what to keep, throw away if you lose power

Life | Updated 1 hour ago
By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

With millions of people having lost power due to Hurricane Zeta, there is bound to be thousands of pounds of spoiled food waiting at the end of this catastrophic storm.

Even if you followed the golden rules of keeping your food safe, like keeping your refrigerator door closed and placing your perishable items in the freezer, there still could be some foods not worth saving if your power was (or still is) out for 24 hours or more.

If you’re going through your fridge over the next few days, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a list of what food you can keep and what should be thrown out after a power outage:

Tip: Discard any perishable food, including meat, poultry and seafood, that has been above 40 degrees F for more than 2 hours.

What throw out:

Eggs

Cheese

Yogurt

Sour cream

Cut fruit

Condiments

Biscuits

Rolls

What to keep:

Butter

Margarine

Fruit juice

Canned fruits

Whole fruits

Jams

Pickles

Vinegar-based dressings

Soy sauce

Mustard

Olives

Ketchup

Bread

Rolls

Muffins

Tortillas

Waffles

Pancakes

Raw vegetables

Fruit pies

Herbs

