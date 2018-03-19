How to report a power outage to Georgia Power

Powerful storms have the capacity to knock out power to thousands of households in Georgia.
Residents can lose electricity in the middle of the night or wake up after an overnight storm to fallen trees in their yard, downed power lines in the streets, delayed school openings and broken traffic lights.
If you're without power in the metro Atlanta area, here's what you need to know:
To report an electric service outage to Georgia Power, contact their customer service by calling 1-888-891-0938 or online at https://customerservice.southerncompany.com/Outage/Service.aspx
To track Georgia Power restoration efforts, check out the Georgia Power outage map.
Not a Georgia Power customer? Check this list of power companies in Georgia for more information:
Central Georgia EMC
To report an outage: 770-775-7857
To track restoration efforts: outage.cgemc.com:8181
Cobb EMC
To report an outage: 770-429-2100 or reportoutage.cobbemc.com/ReportOutage/SSvcController/reportanoutage
To track restoration efforts: cobb.maps.sienatech.com
Coweta-Fayette EMC
To report an outage: 770-502-0226 or billing.utility.org/oscp/OnlineServices/FeaturesLogin/tabid/134/Default.aspx
To track restoration efforts: outage.utility.org/OMSWebMap/OMSWebMap.htm?clientKey=undefined
GreyStone Power Corporation
To report an outage: 1-866-GREYSTONE (1-866-473-9786) or 770-942-6576 or outageentry.com/CustomerFacingAppJQM/outage.php?clientid=GREYS&openingPage=report
To track restoration efforts: greystonepower.com/currentoutages
Habersham EMC
To report an outage: 706-754-2114, 706-865-4362, 1-800-640-6812 or habershamemc.com/content/report-outage#formtime
To track restoration efforts: outageview.habershamemc.com
Jackson EMC
To report an outage: 1-800-245-4044 or outage.jacksonemc.com
To track restoration efforts: jemc.maps.sienatech.com
Snapping Shoals EMC
To report an outage: 678-814-4961 or ssemc.smarthub.coop/Login.html#login
To track restoration efforts: ssemc.com/OutageMap.aspx
Sawnee EMC
To report an outage: 770-887-2363 or sawnee.com/content/report-outage
To track restoration efforts: sawnee.com/content/current-outages
Walton EMC
To report an outage: 770-267-2505 or outageentry.com/CustomerFacingAppJQM/outage.php?clientid=WALTON&openingPage=report
To track restoration efforts: outageentry.com/CustomerFacingAppJQM/outage.php?clientid=WALTON