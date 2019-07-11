Emergency Supplies:

Water, food, and clean air are important things to have if an emergency happens. Each family or individual's kit should be customized to meet specific needs, such as medications and infant formula. It should also be customized to include important family documents..

Recommended Supplies to Include in a Basic Kit:

Water, one gallon of water per person per day, for drinking and sanitation

Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert, and extra batteries for both

Flashlight and extra batteries

First Aid kit

Whistle to signal for help

Infant formula and diapers, if you have an infant

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Dust mask or cotton t-shirt, to help filter the air

Plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

Explore Tips to keep your smart phone charged during a weather emergency

Clothing and Bedding:

Rethink your clothing and bedding supplies to account for growing children and other family changes. One complete change of warm clothing and shoes per person, including:

A jacket or coat

Long pants

A long sleeve shirt

Sturdy shoes

A hat and gloves

A sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Below are some other items for your family to consider adding to its supply kit. Some of these items, especially those marked with a * can be dangerous, so please have an adult collect these supplies.