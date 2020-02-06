Everything you need to know about a flash flood

What areas are most at risk for flash floods?

According to the National Severe Storm Laboratory, densely populated areas create a high risk for flash floods in and of themselves. An increase in construction and the vast presence of paved surfaces like parking lots, roads, highways, driveways and buildings can reduce the amount of surface area available to absorb rainwater. Runoff from these paved surfaces vastly heightens the chances of a flash flood.

The NSSL also notes that high-risk areas for flash floods can also include recent burn areas and low water crossings.

What is a flash flood watch?

According to the National Weather Service, issuing a flash flood watch indicates that the conditions are favorable for a flash flood. It does not guarantee that the area under the watch will endure a flash flood, but provides a heads up for area residents or visitors.

What is a flash flood warning?

A flash flood warning can mean that a flash flood is currently occurring or that a flash flood is imminent in the area under the advisory.

What should I do if a flash flood warning is issued in my area?

If possible, try to head to higher ground for the duration of the warning. The Red Cross warns citizens to stay away from floodwaters altogether, keeping children out of the water entirely and moving in the opposite direction if they encounter water that reaches their ankles. It only takes six inches of standing water to knock over an adult.

What if the water doesn’t seem to be that deep?

Flash floods can sweep away vehicles, knock over trees and provide dangerous electrical conditions, and according to weather.com, the “most frightening” part of this weather phenomenon is how quickly the water is capable of rising. When a flash flood warning is issued for your area, conditions can change quickly and an area that looks safe at first glance may not stay that way. Always use caution when dealing with a flash flood warning.