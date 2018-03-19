Does insurance cover hail damage to your car, house?

Does car insurance cover hail damage?

According to Allstate, if you have comprehensive coverage, it might help pay for the repair to your vehicle. Comprehensive coverage usually covers damage in noncollision accidents.

But if you have only auto liability coverage, hail damage to your car is not covered.

Do you have to pay a deductible for hail damage?

Those with comprehensive coverage usually have a deductible to pay out of pocket.

“If you live in an area where hailstorms occur more often,” Allstate experts said, “you may want to consider whether you can afford the out-of-pocket deductible after a hail claim.”

If hail caused glass damage, check with your insurance agent about glass coverage policies and deductibles.

Does home insurance cover hail damage?

Hail damage that doesn’t affect the “functionality or integrity of the home’s structure” is probably not covered by your homeowners insurance.

“Depending on your policy, there may be a separate deductible for hail- and wind-related claims when it comes to roof damage, so it’s important to check in with your insurance company to see what you’re covered for and what your deductible may (or may not) be,” Esurance experts noted.

How to prevent hail damage

While you can’t stop hail from hitting your car or home, there are a few things you can do to ensure minimal chaos.

According to Esurance, newer roofs, especially those made with impact-resistant materials, can usually better protect against hail damage. Such materials include modified asphalt, resin, plastic, aluminum or copper shingles.

Storm shutters can also protect your home windows against massive hailstones. But if you don’t have time to have those installed, prevent some damage by covering your windows with plywood, according to Esurance.

If you don’t have a garage or carport to store your vehicle, you may want to consider getting yourself a low-cost full-coverage carport or using a tarp, blankets or sleeping bag to cover your car.

Progressive Insurance also recommends finding covered parking if possible, especially if you live in a state that receives a lot of hail.

It’s also very important to secure financial protection by obtaining reliable homeowners and comprehensive auto insurance, experts say.