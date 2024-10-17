The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend Oct. 17 - 23

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday UATL publishes a curated list of Black culture event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening week to week.

Through next Wednesday your options include a James Brown musical, a festival full of mimosas, a Falcons tailgate for UATL members and a place for kids to get literature.

“Papa Didn’t Take No Mess”

This weekend sees the premiere of a live musical about James Brown, told through the lens of someone actually raised by the Godfather of Soul: his daughter Deanna Brown Thomas, who cowrote and produced the story.

Oct. 17 - Nov. 1. Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center, 3181 Rainbow Drive, Decatur. Freshtix

Black Child Book Fair

Returning for a third year to metro Atlanta, this children’s literary event will feature books written specifically for young Black girls and boys, tackling subjects like family, ambition, having friends of diverse backgrounds, global culture and anti-bullying.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. October 19. Exchange Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur. BlackChildBookFair.com

Atlanta Mimosa Festival

The mimosa is the fizzy, fruity beverage of brunch champions, and this weekend you can sample flavors by the dozens, along with beer and wine, bellinis and bloodies, while college football plays on the jumbo screen and deejays provide a brunch-worthy live soundtrack.

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 19. Atlantic Station, 241 20th Street, Atlanta. AtlantaMimosaFestival.com

NBAF’s Celebration Under the Stars

See live performances from Marsha Ambrosius, Tweet and others, plus exhibited works from featured local artist Craig “CFLUXSING” Singleton, at this party hosted by the National Black Arts Festival, thrown in honor of Black art.

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Oct. 19. Wolf Creek Amphitheater, 3025 Merk Road SW, South Fulton. NBAFcuts.org

UATL Tailgate Experience

Headed to the Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday? Before we kick the Seahawks back up to Seattle, kick back with UATL — we’re throwing a tailgate with live music, free food from Da Fry Guy ATL, and lots of giveaways, including tickets to the Georgia Aquarium, future Falcons games, gift cards from Atlanta-based apparel company Kultured Misfits, and other prizes. UATL membership is all that’s required for entry (don’t worry — it’s free and you should join anyway).

8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Oct. 20. The Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. MercedesBenzStadium.com

