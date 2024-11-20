The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend Nov. 21 - 27

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday UATL publishes a curated list of Black culture event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening week to week.

This week you’ve got a Davido concert at State Farm Arena, a dance party with nothing but ‘70s slow jams, and a Sunday Friendsgiving event with plenty of Uncle Nearest whiskey.

Davido & Friends Birthday Concert

See the Atlanta-born Afrobeats star live as he celebrates his birthday and the fifth anniversary of his album “A Good Time” with a lineup of confirmed performers and special surprise musical guests.

8 p.m., Nov 21. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. StateFarmArena.com

Vinyl Sessions with Jaycee & Kemit

Two of Atlanta’s most reputable sound selectors will spin rare-groove records, from hip-hop to house, dancehall, funk and soul, live, with spirits available to sippers and cheesesteak food truck South of Philly on hand if you dance up an appetite.

6:30 p.m., Nov. 22. Block & Drum, 5105 Peachtree Boulevard, Building B, Chamblee. BlockandDrum.com

New Rory & Mal: The Campaign

Join the popular hip-hop podcasters (former cast members of the Joe Budden Podcast) when they stop in Atlanta while touring and recording live episodes of their show.

7 p.m. Nov. 22. The Masquerade (Heaven), 75 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW, Atlanta. NewRoryNMal.com

Slow Drag

Bring a date or take a chance on finding a new boo at this dance party specifically for slow jams, where you’ll hopefully sway with someone special to classic 1970s soul ballads from DJ Jelly and DJ Aquaria.

10 p.m. - 2 a.m., Nov. 23. Atlantucky Brewing, 170 Northside Drive SW, Suite 96, Atlanta. SlowDrag.co

Industry Friendsgiving: A Gathering of Gratitude

Spend Sunday afternoon hanging with bartenders and other beverage industry pros with lots of food, cocktails, holiday sounds from DJ Xzact, and a chance to taste the newest Tennessee whiskey from Black-owned spirits company Uncle Nearest. Your $5 admission fee will support two local community organizations: The Giving Kitchen and A Sip of Paradise Garden.

4:30 - 7:30 p.m., Nov. 24th. Westside Motor Lounge, 725 Echo Street NW, Atlanta. Eventbrite.com

