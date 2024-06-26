The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend June 26-July 3

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about a watch party for the upcoming presidential debate, a concert starring T-Pain and a picnic celebrating Black Greek organizations.

Capital B Presidential Debate Watch Party

Although no audience members will be allowed at the actual debate in Atlanta between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, you can still watch the two candidates face off, along with other politics enthusiasts. Hosted by Capital B, a Black-led, nonprofit news organization, this event will feature insightful commentary, food, drinks and interactive activities throughout the evening.

8:30 p.m. June 27. Wild Heaven West End Brewery & Gardens, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-254-2232, eventbrite.com.

T-Pain’s Mansion in Wiscansin Party

Sing along to hits like “Can’t Believe It,” “Buy U a Drank” and “I’m Sprung” during the Auto-Tune artist’s tour stop in Atlanta. Other performers on the ticket include rappers NandoSTL, Young Cash and LaRussell, who are slated to kick off the show.

6:30 p.m. June 29. Lakewood Amphitheatre, 2002 Lakewood Way SW, Atlanta. 404-443-5090, concerts.livenation.com.

The Wash

Learn about the 1881 Atlanta Washerwomen’s Strike — one of the largest interracial labor movements of the time — and find out how Black laundresses fought against injustice and oppression during this powerful theater production, written by journalist and debut playwriter Kelundra Smith.

Thru June 30. Synchronicity Theatre at Peachtree Pointe, 1545 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-484-8636, synchrotheatre.com.

Atlanta Greek Picnic

This year’s celebration of Black Greek unity includes a career fair, step show, block party, brunch, fitness classes and other activities. The six-day event, already underway and in its 20th year, will culminate with a picnic at Morris Brown College.

Various times thru June 30. Various locations. info@atlantagreekpicnic.com, atlantagreekpicnic.com.

Melanie Fiona

The Grammy award-winning soul singer, known for powerhouse vocals, will likely perform fan favorites like “It Kills Me” and “Wrong Side of a Love Song” at one of four Atlanta shows over two days. Expect Fiona to put on a stirring performance, since she publicly shared her appreciation for Atlanta’s support at her last concert stop in town.

6 p.m. & 9 p.m. July 1. 6 p.m. & 9 p.m. July 3. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-946-3791. citywinery.com.

