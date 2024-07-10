The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend July 10-July 17

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about a food truck festival, a concert starring Jhené Aiko and a hip-hop yoga class.

Author Talk with Mateo Askaripour

Join New York Times bestselling author Mateo Askaripour for a special discussion about his latest book, “This Great Hemisphere.” It’s a page-turner which follows a woman searching for a brother she thought dead, then learns he’s alive... and is a primary suspect in a high-profile political murder.

7 p.m. July 11. Auburn Avenue Research Library, 101 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404- 613-4001, acappellabooks.com.

Taste of RNB Food Truck Festival

Enjoy a variety of cuisines at this one-day event featuring more than 20 food trucks. There will also be live music, plenty of games, and a bounce house and face painting for the kids.

Noon. July 13. Bonfire ATL, 1080 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW, Atlanta. 646-397-8749, eventbrite.com.

Jhené Aiko: The Magic Hour Tour

The Grammy nominated singer, whose string of hits include “The Worst” and “While We’re Young,” is headlining this long-awaited tour rescheduled from its planned 2020 date due to the coronavirus pandemic. Artists Coi Leray, Tink, UMI and Kiana Ledé are set to perform as opening acts.

7 p.m. July 15. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000. ticketmaster.com.

Hip-Hop Yoga

Led by registered yoga instructor Jaimee Ratliff, this free 45-minute session is designed to help you strengthen and tone your muscles while listening to a playlist full of hip-hop and R&B songs. Yogis of all ages and levels are invited to attend and sweat it out — just don’t forget to bring your own mat.

7:15 p.m. July 16. The Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. info@thehomedepotbackyard.com, eventbrite.com.

Tyler Mitchell: Idyllic Space

The world-renowned artist, known for photographing global superstar Beyoncé, is paying homage to his Atlanta hometown with a solo exhibit highlighting the landscapes, homes and communities of Georgia. It includes more than 30 photographs and a special installation that explores themes of family lineage and domestic life.

Various times thru December 1. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400, high.org.

